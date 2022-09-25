Intensifying Super Typhoon Noru could pose ‘extreme threat’ to Philippines

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Emergency officials in the Philippines are on high alert as a rapidly intensifying tropical storm known as Super Typhoon Noru approaches the main island, with weather officials warning of a potential “extreme threat” to life and property. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In the capital, Manila, rescue workers on Sunday were preparing rubber boats and life vests, with the typhoon expected to make landfall later in the day. Authorities started evacuating people from coastal areas.

The typhoon is forecast to bring large waves, torrential rains and wind gusts of up to 127 miles per hour to the northern island of Luzon over the next 24 hours.

“Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall,” the weather bureau said in its latest advisory.

The weather bureau also forecast “a high to very high risk” of storm surges of about 10 feet or more in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of northern Quezon, including the Polillo Islands and Aurora.

Noru, also known locally as Super Typhoon Karding, is one of many tropical storms to hit the Philippines this year. The capital and northern provinces are recovering from a cyclone last month that caused floods and landslides and killed three people, according to Reuters.

Scientists say global warming is increasing the intensity of storms, bringing more frequent and severe weather events globally.

One of the strongest storms ever to hit Canada slammed into Nova Scotia’s coastline on Saturday, leaving much of Nova Scotia and nearly all of Prince Edward Island without power. Former hurricane Fiona is the lowest-pressure land-falling storm on record in Canada, according to the Canadian Hurricane Center, which also reported hurricane-force gusts battering the area.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm known as Ian churned through the central Caribbean, a journey that weather experts say could culminate in a collision with Florida on Thursday as a hurricane.

Noru is forecast to reach a Category 5 typhoon at its peak, posing an “extreme threat to life and property,” weather officials said.

Matthew Cappucci, Selena Ross and Sydney Page contributed to this report.

