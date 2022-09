Ukraine live briefing: Nearly 800 protesting mobilization detained across Russia, group says

— one of the last European Union member states with a land border open to Russians — was “high” on Saturday, according to Finnish border officials , amid reports of Russians fleeing the country to avoid being drafted. Finland on Saturday announced it would restrict entry and visas for Russian citizens.

China and India — traditionally allied with Russia — have called for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. “China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis. The pressing priority is to facilitate talks for peace,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in New York during the U.N. General Assembly. India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said: “India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there.”