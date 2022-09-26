A typhoon was nearing. One farmer’s video captured what was at stake.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MANILA — The skies were still clear when the farmer went to take a final look at his crops. A massive tropical cyclone was hours away from making landfall in the northern Philippines, and Nueva Ecija, known as the “rice granary” of the country, was right in the center of its path. Officials warned that more than a million hectares of farmland could be flattened, devastating the poor, rural communities that have increasingly shouldered the brunt of the country’s natural disasters.

Looking at the paddy field he had labored in for months, Felix Pangibitan picked up his phone and clicked record.

I'm crying my heart out watching this, a video from one of the hardworking farmer here on my province😭😭😭

Oh God..please keep us safe🙏🏻#KardingPH pic.twitter.com/tEHCKwBecG — shaney˚₊·—̳͟͞͞♥🦋 (@shannyqt) September 25, 2022

“I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, in the coming days. What a waste — the rice is nice,” he said into the camera, standing in front of the field with other farmers. “I took a video now because I don’t know if these will still be standing tomorrow.”

“By God’s mercy, maybe the storm will pass,” Pangibitan added, sighing. “Hopefully, hopefully.”

Shared on Facebook, Pangibitan’s video struck a chord with people in the Philippines as they braced for Super Typhoon Noru on Sunday evening, drawing millions of views on social media and local television channels. He tapped into the feelings of anxiety and helplessness that had spread across the country as Noru, also known locally as Karding, evolved rapidly from a tropical storm into a Category 5 typhoon, prompting more than 70,000 people to evacuate.

At the same time, observers said, the farmer from Nueva Ecija seemed to capture what — and who — was most at stake in these typhoons, which have battered the Philippines with growing frequency and severity over recent years.

Even before climate change started to drive wetter, stronger typhoons into the Philippines, the country’s 10 million agricultural workers were among the most vulnerable to weather disasters. The agricultural sector has had the highest poverty rate of any sector since 2006, government figures show, with at least 2.4 million people living below the poverty line. From 2000 to 2019, the sector suffered 63 percent of the damage caused by extreme weather events, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Typhoon Rai, also known as Super Typhoon Odette, caused $550 million worth of damage when it hit the Philippines last December. More than a third of that damage was incurred in agriculture, with some 420,000 hectares of farmland wiped out over a matter of days, according to the relief organization Oxfam. Nearly 390,000 farmers and fishermen were “left with nothing,” reported Lot Felizco, the country director of Oxfam Pilipinas.

In 2018, Typhoon Ompong caused more than $35 million in agricultural damage, one-fifth of that in Nueva Ecija, a township of 2.3 million people and Pangibitan’s home.

Noru barreled through central Luzon, where Manila is located, with sustained winds of up to 150 mph from Sunday night to early Monday. It left dozens of neighborhoods underwater and cut off power lines in at least 12 municipalities, officials said in a news briefing, but it stopped short of causing the widespread loss of life that was initially feared. Four people died while conducting rescue operations in Bulacan province, north of Manila, officials said.

The worst is probably over, experts say, as Noru makes it way out of the Philippines and toward Vietnam, where it’s expected to make a second landfall. The scale of damage to infrastructure and agriculture in the Philippines is still being calculated, though early reports are grim. On Polillo Island, on the eastern coast, more than 300 hectares of rice and “100 percent” of banana crops have been destroyed, local officials said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. serves in a secondary capacity as agriculture minister and has been criticized since Sunday for his response to Noru — the first weather disaster to hit the Philippines since he took office in June.

On Sunday evening, as evacuations were underway, he posted a video blog on social media recapping his recent trip to the United States, where he attended the U.N. General Assembly and met with President Biden.

“Our trip to New York was a success!” he tweeted.

Activists and political opponents criticized the video as insensitive and out of touch. Late Sunday night, the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo — which translates to “Where is the president?” — was trending on Twitter.

Marcos said Monday that he preferred to leave the response to Noru primarily in the hands of local and state officials. “I will not land in any place,” he told reporters. “From my experience, when you’re with the local government, especially after a typhoon, they have a lot of work. … I might just disturb them.”

As Marcos embarked on an aerial inspection of Luzon on Monday morning, Pangibitan headed back out into his paddy field. The rows of rice stalks that had been standing upright a day earlier were bent over like they had been trampled by a huge crowd. A tree that had been felled by the wind blocked a dirt path heading deeper into the field.

“Wherever you look, it’s flat …” the farmer said, his voice trailing off as he walked along the side of the field, surrounded by puddles.

“My poor rice. How can I say it’s a good morning?”

Jhesset Enano reported from the Palawan Islands. Rebecca Tan reported from Singapore.

