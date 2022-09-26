Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky responds to protests in Russia as arrests continue

In a speech Sunday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the protests by urging Russians to “fight to ensure that your children are not sent to die.” Zelensky also said Kremlin-backed forces in Crimea have begun mobilizing Tartars, a group of Turkic-speaking peoples, for their war effort in the Ukrainian port city of Kherson, calling it “another element of Russia’s policy of genocide.”
The Kremlin plans to continue staged referendums this week to annex occupied parts of Ukraine. Russia currently controls large swaths of the Luhansk and Kherson regions, as well as significant parts of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Protesters on Sunday blocked a highway and took to the streets in Dagestan, a largely impoverished Russian republic that borders Georgia and Azerbaijan, to rebuke Putin’s partial military mobilization that has already begun calling up military reservists to its armed forces. Video clips posted on Twitter by the independent Russian news outlet Mediazonia show demonstrators shouting “No war!” and “Our children are not fertilizer!” on a busy street interspersed with police vehicles and officers. At least 100 people in the region were arrested, according to OVD-Info.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that annexed parts of Ukraine would be under Russia’s “full protection.” His comments at a U.N. news conference came amid global outcry over staged referendums by Russia that are designed to take control of occupied parts of Ukraine. Lavrov also did not rule out the use of nuclear weapons to defend any annexed areas, which is a growing concern among the Biden administration and top leaders in Ukraine. “We have communicated directly, privately, at very high levels to the Kremlin, that any use of nuclear weapons will be met with catastrophic consequences for Russia, that the United States and our allies will respond decisively,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
- Zelensky warned that the Kremlin was likely to punish dissidents who refuse to vote in its staged referendums. “Those people who don’t come to referendum, you know, Russians can turn off their electricity and won’t give them an opportunity to live a normal human life,” he said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “They force people. They throw them in prisons.” In a post on Telegram, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the occupied city of Melitopol, said that only 20 percent of the city’s remaining population was found by Russian authorities during door-to-door referendum voting and that an even smaller fraction ultimately voted.
Battleground updates
- Fighting continued in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson, Zelensky said Sunday, as well as the southern areas of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia. Kremlin-backed forces in Crimea mobilized Tartars, a group of Turkic-speaking peoples, to fight in Kherson, Zelensky said, in a “catastrophic” attempt to put ethnic minorities in the line of fire.
- Shelling damaged apartment buildings and a hospital in Kramatorsk but did not cause any deaths, its city hall posted Sunday on its Facebook page. Ukrainian state media also reported shelling of residential and farm buildings in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Global impact
- The United States is having an “ongoing conversation” with Ukraine about the weapons it needs to fight Russia, including long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday. Earlier this month, Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned the United States that providing long-range missiles to Ukraine would be crossing a “red line” and make Washington a “direct party” to the conflict. Blinken told CBS’s Scott Pelley, “When we’re talking to the Ukrainians, whatever they put on the table is something we’re going to look at, we’re to consider.”
- Italy’s stance on the war in Ukraine faces uncertainty with the country projected to elect its farthest-right government since the fall of Mussolini. Although the projected winner for prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has consistently backed Ukraine, other figures in her circle have shown a fondness for Putin. One member of her coalition, Silvio Berlusconi, falsely claimed that Putin was following the will of the people by invading Ukraine and that he intended to replace Zelensky’s government with “decent people.”
- A group of Sri Lankans on Saturday recounted beatings and abuse as they told their stories of living in Russian captivity in an agricultural factory located in eastern Ukraine. Seven Sri Lankans were held in the factory for months before escaping on foot, and members of the group recalled being tortured by having their toenails ripped off or their heads slammed into the butt of a rifle, the Associated Press reported. “Every day, we were cleaning toilets and bathrooms,” Dilukshan Robertclive, one of the former captives, said in English. “Some days, Russians came and beat our people, our Sri Lanka people.”
From our correspondents
TV anchor Tikhon Dzyadko fled Russia after he received telephone death threats in the days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Alexey Kovalyev, an investigative editor, crossed into Europe in the middle of the night with “panic-packed bags” on his back and his dog in tow. Kirill Martynov, the political editor of Russia’s only remaining independent newspaper, sought refuge in Latvia with 53 other newspaper staff members.
Putin for years waged war on journalists in Russia, and in the wake of the war in Ukraine, many have had no choice but to leave the country, while dozens have found themselves labeled “foreign agents.”
“That means I’m toxic,” said Alexei Venediktov, who was editor in chief of the radio station Echo of Moscow when it was shut down in March. He escaped to Latvia. “I lost my job. I lost my company.”