Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky responds to protests in Russia as arrests continue

His comments at a U.N. news conference came amid global outcry over staged referendums by Russia that are designed to take control of occupied parts of Ukraine. Lavrov also did not rule out the use of nuclear weapons to defend any annexed areas, which is a growing concern among the Biden administration and top leaders in Ukraine. “We have communicated directly, privately, at very high levels to the Kremlin, that any use of nuclear weapons will be met with catastrophic consequences for Russia, that the United States and our allies will respond decisively,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”