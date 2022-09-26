British pound falls to new lows against the dollar after taxes slashed

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — The British pound on Monday hit an all-time low against the U.S. dollar amid market concerns about the new government’s plans to boost growth after it unveiled its biggest shake up to the tax system in 50 years. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The sharp drop in the value of the pound piled pressure on the British government as it grapples with soaring public debt and a cost-of-living crisis, amid deteriorating investor confidence. It also raised the prospect that the U.K. central bank may intervene in currency markets to shore up the pound.

The sterling’s slump is in part a reflection of the strong U.S. dollar, which has been boosted by higher interest rates, but the pound has also dropped against the euro, indicating specific concerns about the British economy.

The pound crashed to a record low of $1.0327 in early Monday morning Asian trading, before regaining some ground and stabilizing around $1.07 — still well down from where it was on Friday morning before the government unveiled its so-called “mini-budget.”

Advertisement

A weaker currency, of course, doesn’t necessarily reflect a weak economy. In many cases it may be advantageous, for example it makes British exports cheaper for consumers in America — a weak pound will boost overseas sales for companies which are export-oriented. Though it means anything denominated in dollars, like energy costs, will soar for consumers.

It is good news for U.S. tourists in the U.K., who are suddenly finding their dollar is suddenly going a whole lot farther.

In this case, however, it seems to reflect a loss of confidence in the government’s ability to manage the country's finances.

On Friday, the new British Chancellor of the Exchequer, or finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng announced a package of tax cuts worth £45 billion ($48 billion). The top rate of 45 percent for income tax was slashed, the cap for banker bonuses will be scrapped, and taxes on house purchases were cut — moves that will predominantly help more affluent citizens in hopes they will boost their spending.

Advertisement

While the new leader Liz Truss had pledged tax cuts during her leadership campaign, the scale of the cuts still shocked many economic observers.

“In the current economic environment it is a huge gamble,” wrote Thomas Pope, an economist with the Institute for Government. It is a major shift away from the policies of Truss’ predecessor Boris Johnson, who last year had announced tax increases to help pay for the pandemic.

The new British government hopes that by slashing taxes and regulation, it will be able to generate growth that will help to fund public services and eventually pay down the debt.

Truss, who is just three weeks into her new job, has defended the tax-cutting bonanza.

In a recent interview, CNN’s Jake Tapper put it to Truss that the opposition parties in the U.K. are saying that her plans are “recklessly running up the deficit” and that President Biden “is, in essence, saying you’re approach doesn’t work.”

Advertisement

Last week, President Biden tweeted: “I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked,” a reference to the supply side economics made famous by President Ronald Reagan which Truss’s approach resembles.

Truss responded in the interview saying, “the U.K. has one of the lowest levels of debt in the G-7. But we have one of the highest levels of taxes. Currently, we have a 70-year high in our tax rates. And what I’m determined to do as prime minister, and what the chancellor is determined to do, is make sure we are incentivizing businesses to invest. And we’re also helping ordinary people with their taxes.”

Truss continued: “That’s why I don’t feel it’s right to have higher national insurance and higher corporation tax, because that will make it harder for us to attract the investment we need in the U.K., it will be harder to generate those new jobs.”

GiftOutline Gift Article