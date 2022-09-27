The British pound just plummeted: What it means for the U.K., tourists

The British pound plunged to a record low against the soaring dollar on Monday, spurring concerns of even higher inflation and prompting social media users to share defeatist memes about the world’s fifth-largest economy.
The pound has been on a downward trajectory against the dollar since Britain voted to exit the European Union in 2016. But it is not the only currency to have shed value recently: The South Korean won tumbled to a 13-year low against the dollar this month, while the Japanese yen fell to a 24-year low. In July, the euro sank to even with the dollar for the first time in nearly two decades.