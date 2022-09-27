Cuba suffers total electrical outage as Hurricane Ian knocks out power

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Government work crews in Cuba were laboring to restore electricity Tuesday night after the entire island lost power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, authorities said. Ian slammed into Cuba’s western province of Pinar del Rio as a Category 3 hurricane at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” with top sustained winds of 125 mph.

Authorities initially reported 1 million people without power. Later Tuesday, they said the entire Caribbean island of 11 million was out.

“The SEN has an exceptional condition, 0 electricity generation (the country without electrical service), associated with the complex weather system,” the Ministry of Energy and Mines tweeted at 8:42 p.m., using the Spanish acronym for the national power grid.

The Electrical Union of Cuba said crews would work through the night to restore power. Failures appeared in the western, central and eastern links.

“It’s a process that is going to take a while,” Union head Lázaro Guerra Hernández told state television.

Before Ian made landfall, officials in Pinar del Rio set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region.

Cuba has long experience preparing for hurricanes, but it’s also suffering food and electricity shortages. The economy has been hobbled in part by the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic and in part by new U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration and partially maintained by the Biden administration.

