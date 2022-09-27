Ukraine live briefing: Putin could announce annexation soon, U.K. says; Russia interrogated Japanese consul

Meanwhile, a man shot and wounded an official at a Siberian military recruitment office on Monday, as unrest continues after Putin announced a partial military mobilization. At least 2,386 arrests have been made since Sept. 21, when a wave of demonstrations broke out, according to rights group OVD-Info. Thousands of fighting-age men have fled.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Japanese officials on Tuesday condemned Russia’s detention of its consul in Vladivostok, in the country’s Far East. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Russia carried out a “coercive interrogation” that included blindfolding and physical restraint, and called it “extremely regrettable and unacceptable.” The diplomat has since been released, and is in good health. “There is absolutely no evidence that there was any engagement in illegal activities as the Russians claim,” Hayashi said.
- Reports from across Russia indicate people are being summoned for duty despite having no military experience, or being too old or physically incapable of serving, in an early sign — along with the number of people fleeing the country to avoid conscription — that the mobilization could be the latest misstep in Putin’s war. The Kremlin has acknowledged that some Russians who do not meet the criteria for military mobilization have received summons.
- Russia’s leaders are probably hoping that any accession announcement “will be seen as a vindication of the ‘special military operation’ and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict,” British defense officials said Tuesday. “This aspiration will likely be undermined by the increasing domestic awareness of Russia’s recent battlefield sets-backs and significant unease about the partial mobilisation,” they added.
- Putin on Monday granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, a former American security consultant who was granted asylum in Russia in 2013 after leaking information about top-secret U.S. surveillance programs.
Battleground updates
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine is “still the number one goal for the occupiers” and that Kyiv’s forces are “doing everything to curb enemy activity” in the occupied territories. In his nightly address Monday, he also described Putin’s mobilization of reservists as “a frank attempt to give commanders on the ground a constant stream of “'cannon fodder.'”
- Reservists mobilized in Russia probably will receive “minimal” training before being deployed to Ukraine, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday in its daily intelligence assessment. The ministry said the partial military mobilization announced by Putin represents “an administrative and logistical challenge” because a deficit of military trainers means fighters who largely have not had recent combat experience will be sent to the front unprepared, which probably will lead to a “high attrition rate.”
- The situation around a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine “remains tense” according to Ukraine’s military. Staff don’t want to cooperate with Russian forces and are trying to leave the area, but a nearby occupied region “is completely closed for entry and exit,” Ukrainian military leadership said in a statement. The claims couldn’t be independently verified by The Washington Post. Russia has been accused of risking nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant.
Global impact
- The Japanese diplomat detained in Vladivostok on allegations that he obtained classified information will leave the country by Wednesday out of concerns for his safety, Tokyo said. Relations between Japan and Russia have deteriorated since the beginning of the year, when Tokyo imposed wide-reaching economic sanctions on Moscow in response to its invasion. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the U.N. General Assembly last week that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine “tramples on the vision and principles of the U.N. Charter.”
- Snowden, who is still wanted by Washington on espionage charges, was the most prominent among the 72 foreigners in the decree issued by Putin Monday. The 39-year-old, who considers himself a whistleblower, was granted permanent residency in Russia in 2020, and his lawyers said at the time that he was applying to obtain a Russian passport without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.
- German and Danish officials are working to establish the cause of sudden pressure changes in the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The incident won’t have much of an impact on already-tight gas supplies to the continent because no gas was flowing through it anyway. Russian energy giant Gazprom shut down Nord Stream 1 in August for what was meant to be three days’ maintenance work; it hasn’t reopened since.
From our correspondents
Putin’s partial mobilization, announced on Sept. 21, is Russia’s first military mobilization since World War II. It is different from a general mobilization, which involves drafting from the general population, explain reporters Mary Ilyushina and Annabelle Timsit.
It coincides with a significant Russian troop shortage in Ukraine and follows major setbacks in the Kremlin’s “special military operation” amid a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive around Kharkiv. Russia is believed to have invaded Ukraine with about 150,000 troops in late February — so the number being talked about by officials, 300,000, is more than double that.
Michelle Lee in Tokyo contributed to this report.