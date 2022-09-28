Kyiv slams staged referendum as Russian ‘propaganda show,’ vows retribution

The Ukrainian government on Wednesday denounced Russia’s staged referendums in four partially occupied regions as “a propaganda show” and vowed to track down and punish the organizers, including any Ukrainian citizens, while Moscow proclaimed the votes a major success and basis for annexation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to “defend” the citizens of the four regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — where the Kremlin and its proxies claim residents have voted in favor of joining Russia by absurd margins, in some cases, of more than 90 percent.
On Wednesday, the two leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, traveled to Moscow and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to officially absorb their areas into Russia.
Such a step would require Putin’s approval and, technically, a vote by the Russian parliament, although the ultimate outcome is not in any doubt.
Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, announced that he had called an extraordinary session on Monday, signaling that the formal ratification of annexation could occur within matter of a few days.
Western governments have denounced the process as a “sham” and have said they will not recognize Russia’s seizure of sovereign Ukrainian territory.
Russian state media have reported that Putin is expected to deliver a state of the union speech Friday, during which he could declare Russia’s annexation of the four regions — although Moscow does not fully control any of them, either militarily or politically. Putin could also simultaneously call for a drastic escalation of the war in Ukraine.
The Kremlin has yet to confirm when, or if, Putin might make a public appearance.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the results of Russia’s performative referendums, as well as annexation procedures, would not change Kyiv’s military objective, which is to reclaim all occupied lands, including Crimea, which Russia invaded and annexed illegally in 2014.
Ukrainian forces, capitalizing on their recent successful counteroffensive in northeast Ukraine, have been making further advances, including northwest of Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region, which has been at the center of intense fighting in recent days.
The Russian Defense Ministry, in its daily briefing on the war, claimed that a Ukrainian attack had been repelled, but pro-Russian military bloggers said the situation in the area was “tense.”
“The situation on this front is becoming tenser every day,” war correspondent Semyon Pegov, whose WarGonzo Telegram channel has more than a million followers, said.
Pegov added that Ukrainian artillery fire was disrupting the Russian forces’ last logistical supply route to Lyman and that Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups had been spotted just a few miles away from the town.
If Ukraine captures Lyman, Russian units there risk being surrounded, in what could be another serious blow to Putin’s flagging campaign.
The Kremlin, meanwhile, is scrambling to portray its “special military operation” as a success to a Russian public highly unsettled by Putin’s declaration last week of a “partial” mobilization intended to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists as reinforcements.
Thousands of men as well as some women working in health care have been called up, while a comparable stream of people continues to flee the country to avoid conscription.
There have been widespread reports in Russian media of men in their 50s and 60s receiving military summonses, along with fighting-age men who are unfit for service due to health conditions or should otherwise be legally exempt.
With entry to Europe severely limited, caravans of vehicles and people have been lining up at the borders of Georgia and Kazakhstan, which have emerged as two main transit hubs. Russians have reported spending days trying to reach border checkpoints, in some cases running out of gas, food and water in the process. Those who cross into neighboring countries are confronting a lack of accommodation or transport in border towns now overflowing with new Russian migrants.
“It’s just hell there,” said Yana, a 28-year-old woman from Moscow who crossed into Georgia by bicycle on Tuesday night with her boyfriend, who is also 28. They had waited for three days near the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint. The couple spoke to The Washington Post and asked to be identified only with Yana’s first name for fear of reprisal.
With few, if any seats, available on commercial flights out of Russia in coming days, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday repeated a previous warning that all American citizens should leave the country immediately.
“U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or traveling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain,” the embassy said in a statement. “The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited.”
The governments of Bulgaria and Poland have issued similar warnings, urging their citizens to leave Russia.
The U.S. Embassy also issued a reminder to citizens with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship that they could be conscripted. “Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” the embassy said.
In Washington, the Biden administration was reportedly working to agree on a new package of nearly $12 billion in additional military and financial aid to Ukraine.
The United States on Tuesday evening also said it introduced a resolution at the U.N. Security Council calling on its members to condemn the staged referendums and call on Russia to withdraw its troops.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of troops in an address to the nation on Sept. 21, framing the move as an attempt to defend Russian sovereignty against a West that seeks to use Ukraine as a tool to “divide and destroy Russia.” Follow our live updates here.
The fight: A successful Ukrainian counteroffensive has forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in recent days, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
Annexation referendums: Staged referendums, which would be illegal under international law, are set to take place from Sept. 23 to 27 in the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine, according to Russian news agencies. Another staged referendum will be held by the Moscow-appointed administration in Kherson starting Friday.
