Europe fears attacks on energy infrastructure after pipeline breaches

BERLIN — Although investigations into the simultaneous leaks in Nord Stream pipelines are in their early stages, European leaders, NATO and E.U. officials on Wednesday are firmly pointing to sabotage as the cause for the blasts. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Danish and Swedish authorities detected underwater explosions and reported three simultaneous breaches on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines pouring tons of methane into the Baltic Sea.

“These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all,” E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act.”

Borrell called the disruption “utterly unacceptable.” He also mirrored earlier comments from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said on Twitter Tuesday, “any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Danish Defense Minister Morten Boedskov in Brussels Wednesday morning. In a tweet, he said the two men discussed the “sabotage” to the pipelines.

These statements come on the heels of multiple European leaders saying Tuesday that the damage to the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines may have been deliberate, with some officials blaming the Kremlin and suggesting that the blasts were meant as a threat.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the German newspaper Der Spiegel, reported that U.S. intelligence officials warned the German government weeks ago of possible attacks on the pipelines.

Some European nations — including Denmark and Norway — have already taken steps to raise security levels on their energy infrastructure.

Emily Rauhala contributed to this report.

