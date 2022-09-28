Ukraine live briefing: Leaders blame Russia for Nord Stream 1 explosions

As referendums in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine ended, British intelligence said Russian President Vladimir Putin could announce the annexation of four occupied regions as early as Friday.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Nord Stream explosions
- Denmark’s prime minister said it was “hard to imagine” that the damage to the gas pipelines was “accidental.” At an event in Poland on Tuesday, Mette Frederiksen said, “We cannot rule out sabotage, but it is too early to conclude” — appearing to add credence to fears in Europe that the leaks were caused deliberately, possibly from within Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said he could not “rule out” the possibility of sabotage, describing the pressure drop affecting Nord Stream’s pipelines as “an unprecedented situation that needs to be dealt with urgently.”
- The incident won’t have much of an impact on already tight gas supplies to the continent since Russia’s Gazprom shut down Nord Stream 1 in August. Western nations blocked Nord Stream 2 from becoming fully operational as part of sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
- Germany, Denmark and Sweden have all opened investigations into the incident. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the United States is aware of reports that the pipeline leaks may be the result of an “attack or some kind of sabotage” but said that has not been verified.
Key Developments
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the referendums in Russian-controlled areas a “farce” in his virtual address to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, saying that the annexation of seized territories is the “most brutal violation” of the U.N. charter. “This is a very cynical attempt to forcibly mobilize men in the occupied territory of Ukraine into the Russian army,” Zelensky said.
- At the U.N. Security Council meeting, the United States and Albania introduced a joint resolution condemning the staged referendums in four regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, according to Reuters.
- In remarks delivered by video link to Harvard Kennedy School, Zelensky on Tuesday urged world leaders to take “preventive” action as Russia prepares to annex more territory and send tens of thousands of newly mobilized forces to the front, rather than waiting to “react” to the escalation and risk losing lives and time, The Washington Post reported.
- “The Kremlin’s efforts to calm the Russian population are struggling so far,” as unrest continues after Putin announced a partial military mobilization, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). According to the U.S.-based think tank, demonstrations to protest the mobilization were organized in at least 35 settlements in Russia on Sunday and at least 10 settlements on Monday. There have been nearly 2,400 arrests since Wednesday, when a wave of demonstrations broke out, according to the human rights group OVD-Info.
Battleground updates
- Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev defended Russia’s right to use nuclear weapons if threatened. In a Telegram post on Tuesday, Medvedev, who is known for his aggressive defense of Russia’s war in Ukraine, said that “Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary” and in “predetermined cases.” Russia “will do everything we can to prevent our neighbors who are hostile to us from obtaining nuclear weapons,” he added. “This is definitely not a bluff.”
- Zelensky said the Donbas region is “still the number one goal for the occupiers” and that Ukraine’s forces are “doing everything to curb enemy activity” in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine. In his nightly address on Monday, he described Putin’s mobilization of reservists as “a frank attempt to give commanders on the ground a constant stream of cannon fodder.”
- Multiple missiles struck Kharkiv, causing some residents to lose power, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a Telegram message on Tuesday. No fatalities were reported as of Tuesday.
Global impact
- More than 65,000 Russian citizens entered E.U. territory from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, a 30 percent jump from the previous week, European border control agency Frontex said in a statement on Tuesday. The increase in border crossings follows Russia’s announcement that it would mobilize reservists.
- Germany’s population has reached an all-time high of more than 84 million amid an inflow of Ukrainian refugees, the German Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
- Japan on Tuesday condemned Russia’s detention of its consul in Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East, on allegations that he obtained classified information. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Russia carried out a “coercive interrogation” that included blindfolding and physical restraint, and he called it “extremely regrettable and unacceptable.” The diplomat has since been released, is in good health and will leave the country by Wednesday out of concern for his safety, Tokyo said.
From our correspondents
Staged referendums yield expected result as Russia readies annexations. Putin’s plan to illegally annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine lurched forward on Tuesday, as Russian officials and Kremlin proxy leaders claimed that staged referendums showed residents in favor of joining Russia by absurd margins of more than 95 percent.
Moscow does not fully control any of the four Ukrainian regions, either militarily or politically, The Post’s Mary Ilyushina and Isabelle Khurshudyan write. Moscow’s war against Ukraine has taken another disastrous turn in recent days, as Putin’s declaration of a partial military mobilization has led more than 180,000 Russians to leave the country to escape potential conscription, according to the neighboring countries of Georgia, Kazakhstan and Finland. The total is likely much higher.