Ukraine live briefing: Leaders blame Russia for Nord Stream 1 explosions

Staged referendums yield expected result as Russia readies annexations . Putin’s plan to illegally annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine lurched forward on Tuesday, as Russian officials and Kremlin proxy leaders claimed that staged referendums showed residents in favor of joining Russia by absurd margins of more than 95 percent.

Moscow does not fully control any of the four Ukrainian regions, either militarily or politically, The Post’s Mary Ilyushina and Isabelle Khurshudyan write. Moscow’s war against Ukraine has taken another disastrous turn in recent days, as Putin’s declaration of a partial military mobilization has led more than 180,000 Russians to leave the country to escape potential conscription, according to the neighboring countries of Georgia, Kazakhstan and Finland. The total is likely much higher.