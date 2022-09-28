U.S. ski-climber Hilaree Nelson missing after fall on Himalayan peak

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A helicopter search will resume Wednesday for a renowned U.S. ski mountaineer who is missing after she fell near the summit while descending from the world’s eighth highest peak in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 26,781-foot summit of Manaslu in the Nepalese Himalayas, with her partner Jim Morrison when she fell, according to a local guide company. A helicopter search Tuesday failed to find her in the mountainous terrain, after earlier efforts Monday were hampered by bad weather.

“We are flying to look for her today,” Jiban Ghimire of Kathmandu-based Shangri-La Nepal Trek, which organized and outfitted Nelson’s expedition, said early Wednesday. He said searchers will have more information in a few hours.

Nelson, who has undertaken around 40 expeditions in the past two decades, is billed as the "most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation,” by one of her sponsors, North Face.

A resident of Telluride, Colo., Nelson grew up in Seattle and spent weekends at Stevens Pass in Washington’s Cascades. North Face says she became hooked on ski mountaineering after visiting Chamonix, a French town at the foot of the highest mountain in Europe, Mont Blanc, after college.

In 2012, she became the first woman to climb two of the world’s tallest mountains, Mount Everest and neighboring Mount Lhotse, in the same 24 hour period. In 2018, she and Morrison returned to the area and became the first to ski down from the 27,940-foot summit of Lhotse — the fourth tallest mountain in the world, exploits she details on her website.

“It’s hard to summit a 28,000 foot mountain, let alone get your skis up there, have the right conditions and be able to make the ascent,” she said in a 2019 video about that feat.

Just days before the fall, Nelson wrote on Instagram about the challenges of her latest expedition.

“I haven’t felt as sure-footed on Manaslu as I have on past adventure into the thin atmosphere of the high Himalaya. These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways,” she wrote. “The constant monsoon with its incessant rain and humidity has made me hopelessly homesick.”

Nelson and her partner abandoned one attempt to reach the summit when it became too dangerous to move between two camps. “We went up high and tried hard but the mountain said no,” Morrison wrote on Instagram four days ago. “Tails between our legs we bailed from camp 3 and headed down.”

In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday, North Face said it was “in touch with Hilaree’s family and supporting search and rescue efforts in every way we can see.”

Climbers in the area regularly grapple with changing weather and avalanches. On Monday, an avalanche further down the mountain killed a Nepali guide and injured several other climbers, the Associated Press reported.

Local sherpas and climbers described the tough conditions on social media, as climbers braved bad weather to beat the crowds vying to make it to the summit during the peak fall climbing season.

The Nepalese government issued 504 permits to foreigners wanting to climb in the Himalayan mountains this season, most of them for Manaslu, the AP reported. The tourism board didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

