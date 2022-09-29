The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Queen Elizabeth II: 1926-2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death revealed

By
September 29, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. EDT
King Charles III and members of the royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sept. 19, 2022. (Danny Lawson/AP)

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II died from “old age,” according to her official death certificate, which did not note any contributing factors.

In extracts from the queen’s death certificate, released by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday, the local time of death for the 96-year-old monarch was shown as 3:10 p.m.

The queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, the royal residence in the Scottish highlands where she spent her summer vacations. At 12:32 p.m. that day, the palace released a highly unusual statement saying that doctors were concerned for her health.

The news spread immediately, and soon it was revealed that the queen’s children and grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, were rushing to her bedside.

Six hours later, the palace issued a statement saying that the queen had “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

The document lists the queen’s occupation as “Her Majesty The Queen.” Her daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the “informant.” Several days after Elizabeth’s death, Anne had shared a personal statement saying “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”

Britain held an elaborate state funeral for the late monarch on Sept. 19 that more than 90 world leaders attended. She was laid to rest at Windsor Castle beside her late husband, Prince Philip.

