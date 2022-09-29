Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death revealed

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II died from “old age,” according to her official death certificate, which did not note any contributing factors. In extracts from the queen’s death certificate, released by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday, the local time of death for the 96-year-old monarch was shown as 3:10 p.m.

The queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, the royal residence in the Scottish highlands where she spent her summer vacations. At 12:32 p.m. that day, the palace released a highly unusual statement saying that doctors were concerned for her health.

The news spread immediately, and soon it was revealed that the queen’s children and grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, were rushing to her bedside.

Six hours later, the palace issued a statement saying that the queen had “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

Entry 819 in the Register of Deaths in Aberdeenshire lists Princess Anne, the Princess Royal as the Informant.

And the Monarch’s death was certified by Douglas Glass, the late Queen’s doctor - or Apothecary - in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/yr7LbbNqvA — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 29, 2022

The document lists the queen’s occupation as “Her Majesty The Queen.” Her daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the “informant.” Several days after Elizabeth’s death, Anne had shared a personal statement saying “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”

Britain held an elaborate state funeral for the late monarch on Sept. 19 that more than 90 world leaders attended. She was laid to rest at Windsor Castle beside her late husband, Prince Philip.

