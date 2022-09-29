Ukraine live briefing: U.S. to ramp up weapons for Kyiv; Russia set to annex Ukrainian territory

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- A new U.S. weapons package for Ukraine, worth $1.1 billion, will include 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, a “core component of Ukraine’s fighting force in the future,” a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Wednesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon.
- The package is part of a more forward-looking strategy by the United States and its partners to sustain Ukraine’s military over the long haul. In a statement, defense officials said that nearly 20 other nations also agreed to expand their industrial base and accelerate the production of arms that can replace Ukraine’s Russian and Soviet-era equipment with modern systems used by NATO.
- European countries and companies said they were increasing security around oil and gas infrastructure after apparent explosions targeted pipelines that once carried Russian natural gas to Germany. Norway, Europe’s largest gas supplier, said it would deploy its military to protect the pipelines. “These incidents show that energy infrastructure is not safe,” Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, speaker of Lithuania’s Parliament, said Wednesday of the apparent attacks.
- As Moscow is set to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday that it was working with “allies and partners to impose additional economic costs on Russia” and others that supported the staged referendums in those areas. “You can expect additional measures from us in the coming days,” State Department spokesman Ned Price also said Wednesday.
Global impact
- The damage to the Nord Stream pipelines could result in the largest-ever single release of methane into the atmosphere, experts said. The Danish Energy Agency said that sections of the damaged pipe contained 778 million cubic meters of natural gas, which, if it reached the atmosphere, would be equivalent to about 1/1000th of estimated annual global methane emissions, according to calculations by scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Gas Hydrates Project.
- Serbia, which has close ties to Moscow, won’t recognize the results of the staged referendums in four regions of Ukraine, President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday, Reuters reported. In an apparent reference to Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that gained independence, Vucic said: “We are protecting our own territorial integrity and it is in our best interest to protect the territorial integrity of other internationally recognized countries.”
- In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv was coordinating with its Western partners and allies to push back against Russia’s attempt to seize more Ukrainian land. He said he spoke with leaders in Canada, Germany, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and European Council President Charles Michel. “If someone in Russia thinks they can ‘get away’ with everything they are doing in the occupied territory … they in Russia are wrong,” Zelensky said. “Each escalation by the occupier only confirms the fact that the world must act even tougher.”
From our correspondents
The latest tranche of U.S. military aid highlights efforts to meet Ukraine’s most urgent military needs, while also providing for its defense infrastructure in the longer term. The HIMARS being sent to Ukraine will represent a “core component of Ukraine’s fighting force in the future,” and will take “a few years” to build and deliver, according to a senior U.S. defense official.
The announcements come as Russia presses as many as 300,000 conscripts into service to replace and reinforce beleaguered troops driven back by Ukrainian offensives in the east and south, The Washington Post’s Alex Horton reports.