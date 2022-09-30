Blast targets education center in Shiite area of Kabul, kills at least 19

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A suicide bomber targeted an education center on Friday in the Afghan capital of Kabul where students were taking practice exams, killing at least 19, according to authorities. Nearly every Friday, explosions have targeted places of worship and other institutions in Afghanistan, carried out by the radical Islamic State group despite the Taliban takeover of the country a year ago.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran said 19 were killed and 27 wounded, but the toll is likely to climb. The target was an education center in the Dasht-i-Barchi neighborhood, which is predominantly populated by ethnic Hazaras, a mostly Shiite Muslim group.

The Islamic State group see Shiites as heretics and has regularly carried out attacks on their neighborhoods and places of worship. No group has yet claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack.

The U.S. chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, Karen Decker, condemned the attack in a tweet. “Targeting room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear.”

While violence in general has dropped dramatically around the country since the Taliban takeover in August 2021 and the withdrawal of the U.S.-led coalition, the Islamic State continues to carry out attacks.

In April, a pair of blasts struck outside a high school in Dasht-i-Barchi, killing six people, mostly teenage boys. Another school in the same neighborhood was attacked in May 2021, killing at least 85 people, again mostly students. A maternity hospital in the same neighborhood in May 2020 was the scene of a horrific assault that left 16 dead, including newborns.

