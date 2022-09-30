How Europe is responding to Russia’s ‘energy war’ as winter comes

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — Germany on Thursday announced an up to $194 billion program to tackle rising energy prices, seeking to shield consumers and companies from some of the worst fallout as temperatures across Europe are starting to drop. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the planned emergency intervention is an “answer to Putin,” whom he accused of waging an “energy war” against Europe.

But the German announcement on Thursday also underlined just how divided Europe’s response to rising energy prices has been. E.U. energy ministers were expected to meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss joint measures, including a possible gas price cap and levies on excess profits of energy produces. Some member states, notably France, have had extensive price caps in place for much of the year. Germany, which heavily relied on Russian gas prior to the invasion of Ukraine, is only now taking comparable action.

Advertisement

Even though key details about Germany’s plan remained unclear, German officials were clear on what they don’t want them to look like.

“We are expressly not following the U.K.’s example down a path to an expansionary fiscal policy,” Lindner said.

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss caused a financial market revolt earlier this week after her government proposed using borrowed money to pay for tax cuts while spending heavily to insulate consumers from soaring energy bills. In response, the British pound fell to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar.

How are France and Germany doing it?

The French government has required its majority state-owned energy company to sell power at an artificially low price this year, but also intervened quickly to impose price caps.

The swift response was likely rooted at least partly in memories from the early stages of President Emmanuel Macron’s first term as president. Protests over environmental-linked fuel taxes in 2018 and 2019 quickly swelled in size, capturing broader concerns over social inequality, and triggering the Yellow Vest movement that later turned increasingly violent.

As the country prepared for the presidential election this April, Macron’s government capped the increase in electricity prices at 4 percent, and froze natural gas prices at fall 2021 levels — and kept them there after the election.

Earlier this month, French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said electricity and natural gas price increases would be capped at 15 percent in 2023, and 12 million low-income households will be eligible for one-off payments of up to around $200.

Advertisement

“This will prevent real incomes in France from falling as far as in neighbouring economies, but at the expense of a bigger budget deficit,” the Capital Economics consultancy added in a recent analysis.

Overall, the price caps are expected to cost around $44 billion, and France expects to borrow a record sum — around $260 billion — to finance its expanding budget next year.

But future spending could end up being even higher in neighboring Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, which relied more on Russian natural gas than most other E.U. countries.

Following the nationalization of gas importer Uniper earlier in September, the government called off a gas levy that was due to kick in Oct. 1. Instead, it is now expected to cover the cost of a price cap on gas and electricity that could bear some resemblance of the French approach. Private households, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, would receive a basic amount of electricity at a subsidized rate.

Advertisement

However, anything above that basic amount, consumers would have to purchase at the current market price. Alongside efforts to soften the financial impact of rising energy prices, Germany is keen to maintain an incentive among households and businesses to reduce energy consumption.

"The need to save energy remains unchanged,” German Energy and Economy Minster Robert Habeck said Thursday on announcing the latest support package.

German officials have called on the public to use less energy by washing clothes at 86 Fahrenheit (30C), using more energy-efficient light bulbs and heating their homes at around 62F (17C). Shorter and cooler showers have also been encouraged. Monuments, public buildings and shop windows nationwide have no longer been lit up at night.

Why was the British energy plan so disruptive?

Britain too plans to borrow heavily to shield its consumers, but it is doing so while dramatically slashing taxes, which has sent investors into a panic and shocked the currency.

Advertisement

“What France and Germany have approved is, on the whole, going to be more market friendly," said Andrew Kenningham, Chief Europe Economist at Capital Economics, a consultancy firm.

Britain already has some of Europe’s highest energy prices and so the British government has spent more than most to deal with the new surge. Over the past year, Britain spent 6.5 percent of its GDP to shield companies and individuals from the energy crisis — far more than most E.U. nations, according to Brussels-based economic policy think tank Bruegel.

Within days of coming into office earlier this month, Truss announced a package of measures, including a lower-than-anticipated cap on energy bills until 2024.

Whereas average British annual prices per household were previously expected to rise to around $3,900 — potentially throwing millions into financial difficulty — the government intervention will now likely keep annual prices around $2,800, according to the Energy Saving Trust, an NGO.

But the tax cuts her government has proposed have prompted an unusual warning from the IMF of an increase in inequality, compounding concerns over Britain’s ability to confront this winter’s energy crisis without a wave of public anger.

Advertisement

The pound’s plunging value will also make it more expensive for Britain to import from abroad, including energy.

What about Europe’s energy infrastructure?

The rising prices have reawakened a number of parallel debates over European energy infrastructure and supplies.

In Germany, Economy Minister Habeck — a member of the Green Party — said this week that the country would likely not take all of its remaining nuclear power plants off the electricity grid by the end of this year as originally planned, drawing fierce criticism from within his party.

Germany’s decision in 2011 to shut down all reactors by 2022 had followed decades of Green Party pressure to abandon nuclear energy.

Habeck argues that the extension is only temporary — only two plants may continue to operate until April next year — and that it is necessary because around half of all French nuclear plants are currently under maintenance.

France has also been under pressure from the German, Spanish and Portuguese governments to approve a natural gas pipeline project between Spain and France via the Pyrenees.

Advertisement

French officials have argued that existing pipelines between the two countries already have enough capacity, and a new pipeline would take too long to build. “I do not understand why we would jump around like Pyrenees goats on this topic,” Macron recently told reporters, according to Reuters.

But Spanish and Portuguese pipeline advocates argue that France is trying to put its own energy producers at an advantage by limiting the amount of gas Spain and Portugal can send to central Europe.

In Britain, the government last week lifted a ban on fracking, the environmentally fraught process of extracting shale gas, overturning an earlier decision that was made amid concerns over earth tremors.

Karla Adam in London contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article