King Charles III without a crown in first coins unveiled by Royal Mint

LONDON — The first images of King Charles III on British currency were released by the Royal Mint on Friday and the new coins that will soon be jingling around in people’s pockets look a little different. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Of course, there is a new monarch. But Charles’ effigy is different from his mother’s in other ways. In his portrait, Charles is not wearing a crown. He also faces to the left, unlike his mother, who faced to the right. The tradition of each monarch facing in the alternate direction to their predecessor dates back to the reign of Charles II.

The first 50-pence coins featuring the king will start appearing in general circulation before Christmas. His portrait will also feature on a new 5-pound commemorative coin, which, on the reverse side, will feature two new portraits of Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. That memorial coin range will be released next week.

Switching Britain’s coinage over will take some time. There are an estimated 27 billion coins currently circulating in the United Kingdom that feature the image of Elizabeth. The Royal Mint, the official coin maker and the oldest company in Britain, said that coins featuring the king and the late queen will “both circulate in change for years to come.”

The Royal Mint has made coins featuring monarchs for more than 1,100 years. The first was Alfred the Great.

The Charles coin was designed by the British sculptor Martin Jennings, who worked off photographs to devise his design.

“You collect as many photographic images of your subject as you can,” he said in a statement on the Royal Mint’s website. “To present just one side of somebody’s head, you have to understand how the head works in the round, so you examine all of these old photographs then settle on just one or two that give you the optimal impression of the side of the head that you are modeling.”

Jennings told the BBC: “It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come.”

