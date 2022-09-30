War in Ukraine

Three maps that explain Russia’s annexations and losses in Ukraine

By
and 
 
September 30, 2022 at 3:56 p.m. EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday Moscow’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The move, a violation of international law, was widely condemned by Western nations and followed staged referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — areas that constitute about 15 percent of Ukraine’s territory.

Here’s how Moscow’s annexations and losses have changed the map of Ukraine:

1

Before Russia’s invasion

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Chernihiv

Sumy

POLAND

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Lviv

UKRAINE

Luhansk

Area held by Russia-backed

separatists since 2014

Donetsk

Mariupol

Mykolaiv

Kherson

ROMANIA

Sea of

Azov

Odessa

CRIMEA

Annexed

by Russia

in 2014

Black

Sea

100 MILES

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

since 2014

BELARUS

Chernihiv

RUSSIA

POL.

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Lviv

Dnipro

Mykolaiv

Mariupol

ROMANIA

Odessa

CRIMEA

Kherson

Annexed by

Russia in 2014

Black

Sea

200 MILES

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Chernihiv

Sumy

POLAND

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Zhytomyr

Lviv

Poltava

Cherkasy

UKRAINE

Slovyansk

Luhansk

Dnipro

Uman

Kirovohrad

Donetsk

Area held by Russia-backed

separatists since 2014

Mariupol

Melitopol

Mykolaiv

ROMANIA

Berdyansk

Kherson

Sea of

Azov

Odessa

RUSSIA

CRIMEA

Annexed

by Russia

in 2014

Black

Sea

100 MILES

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

since 2014

BELARUS

Chernihiv

POL.

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Lviv

Slovyansk

UKRAINE

Dnipro

Mariupol

Mykolaiv

Kherson

ROMANIA

Odessa

CRIMEA

Annexed by

Russia in 2014

Black Sea

200 MILES

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, deploying more than 100,000 troops. It was also the latest step Moscow has taken to seize Ukrainian land. Even before the war, Russia and its separatist allies controlled parts of Ukraine: In 2014, Moscow fully annexed the Crimean Peninsula, and pro-Russian separatists occupied chunks of Donetsk and Luhansk in the country’s east.

2

After Putin’s illegal annexation

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Chernihiv

Russian-held

areas

Sumy

POLAND

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Lviv

UKRAINE

Luhansk

Dnipro

Donetsk

Zaporizhzhia

Mariupol

Melitopol

Mykolaiv

Kherson

ROMANIA

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

since 2014

Sea of

Azov

Odessa

CRIMEA

Annexed by

Russia in 2014

Black

Sea

Control areas as of Sept. 29

100 MILES

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Russian-held areas

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

since 2014

BELARUS

Chernihiv

RUSSIA

POL.

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Lviv

Dnipro

Mariupol

ROMANIA

Odessa

Kherson

CRIMEA

Annexed by

Russia in 2014

Black

Sea

200 MILES

Control areas as of Sept. 29

Sources: Institute for the Study of War,

AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Chernihiv

Russian-held

areas

Sumy

POLAND

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Zhytomyr

LUHANSK

Lviv

Poltava

Cherkasy

UKRAINE

Slovyansk

Luhansk

DONETSK

Dnipro

Uman

Kirovohrad

Donetsk

Zaporizhzhia

ZAPORIZHZHIA

Mariupol

Melitopol

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

since 2014

Mykolaiv

KHERSON

ROMANIA

Berdyansk

Kherson

Sea of

Azov

Odessa

RUSSIA

CRIMEA

Annexed by

Russia in 2014

Black

Sea

Control areas as of Sept. 29

100 MILES

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Russian-held areas

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

since 2014

BELARUS

Chernihiv

POL.

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Lviv

Slovyansk

UKRAINE

Dnipro

Mykolaiv

Mariupol

Kherson

ROMANIA

CRIMEA

Odessa

Annexed by

Russia in 2014

200 MILES

Control areas as of Sept. 29

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project

Russia’s formal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia ostensibly gives it control over 15 percent of Ukrainian territory. It expands Moscow’s authority over wider portions of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as Donbas. It also broadens Russia’s reach to include Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

But while Russian forces and their local allies occupy parts of the four regions, they don’t fully control them either militarily or politically. Kyiv is fighting to reclaim the land.

3

The current state of the war

Voronezh

BELARUS

RUSSIA

Four regions

where staged

referendums

on joining Russia

were held

Chernihiv

Belgorod

Sumy

Valuyki

Kyiv

Kharkiv

LUHANSK

Lyman

Cherkasy

Slovyansk

Luhansk

Dnipro

Donetsk

Kirovohrad

DONETSK

Zaporizhzhia

ZAPORIZHZHIA

Area held

by Russia-

backed

separatists

since 2014

Mariupol

Mykolaiv

Melitopol

KHERSON

MOL.

Kherson

Odessa

RUSSIA

Kerch

CRIMEA

Krasnodar

Annexed by Russia

in 2014

100 MILES

ROM.

Novorossiysk

Sevastopol

Black Sea

Control areas as of Sept. 28

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project

Ukrainian reclaimed territory

through counteroffensives

Russian-held

areas

Voronezh

BELARUS

Four regions

where staged

referendums on

joining Russia

were held

RUSSIA

Chernihiv

Belgorod

Sumy

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Poltava

LUHANSK

Cherkasy

Lyman

Kramatorsk

Dnipro

Uman

DONETSK

Zaporizhzhia

ZAPORIZ.

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

since 2014

Mykolayiv

Melitopol

KHERSON

Kherson

Odessa

Crimea

Annexed by Russia

in 2014

Sevastopol

100 MILES

Control areas as of Sept. 28

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project

Ukrainian reclaimed territory

through counteroffensives

Russian-held

areas

Four regions

where staged

referendums on

joining Russia

were held

BEL.

Chernihiv

Belgorod

Sumy

Kyiv

Kharkiv

LUHANSK

Cherkasy

Lyman

Dnipro

DONETSK

Zaporizhzhia

ZAPORIZ.

Mykolayiv

Area held by

Russia-backed

separatists

since 2014

KHERSON

Kherson

Odessa

Crimea

Annexed by Russia

in 2014

100 MILES

Sevastopol

Black Sea

Sources: Institute for the Study of War

Earlier this month, Ukrainian forces staged a stunning counteroffensive in the northern Kharkiv region, routing Russian troops from the city of Izyum. Now, they are focused on the nearby city of Lyman, in Donetsk, where the local pro-Kremlin leader, Denis Pushilin, said Russian and Russian-backed forces were “semi-encircled” by the Ukrainians.

A Ukrainian victory in Lyman, part of a key logistics route for Russia, would mark a humiliating political and military setback for Moscow.

