Ukraine live briefing: Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory condemned; U.S. imposes new sanctions

calling it a clear violation of international law and the U.N. charter. “Any decision by Russia to go forward will further jeopardize the prospects for peace,” he said

Israel said Friday it would prevent its soldiers who also hold Russian citizenship from traveling to Russia, amid worries Moscow could call them up to fight in Ukraine. “The IDF will not allow Israeli soldiers with Russian citizenship to fly to Russia, and is calling every Russian citizen who is an IDF soldier in Russia to go back to Israel,” the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement that was sent to The Post.