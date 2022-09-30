Ukraine live briefing: Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory condemned; U.S. imposes new sanctions

But even as Russia sought to project strength, with a grand ceremony at the Kremlin, there were signs that President Vladimir Putin was struggling to recover his grip — on the war and his country. In Zaporizhzhia, one of the regions Putin declared part of Russia, a deadly Russian missile strike killed more than 25 people Friday, Ukrainian officials said. At the same time, Ukrainian forces advanced around the strategic city of Lyman in the country’s east, progress a pro-Kremlin official described as “disturbing.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- A U.N. resolution condemning Russia’s “illegal, so-called referenda” in Ukraine, and calling on “all states” in the world to not recognize Russian annexation, failed to pass at the Security Council on Friday after Russia’s veto. Four nations, including China and India, abstained from the vote.
- The United States sees no indications Russia is about to use nuclear weapons but is “taking very seriously” Putin’s threats to do so, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday. “We do not presently see indications about the imminent use of nuclear weapons,” he told reporters. “But this is something that we are attuned to taking very seriously and communicating directly with Russia about.”
- Ukraine is applying for “accelerated ascension” into NATO, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, in an apparent answer to Russia’s move to illegally annex four of the country’s partially occupied regions. The remarks were more symbolic than practical: The speedy admittance of Ukraine to the alliance would require members to immediately send troops to fight Russia, under collective defense obligations.
Battlefield updates
- The pro-Kremlin leader of the “Donetsk People’s Republic” confirmed that Ukrainian forces have advanced around the strategic city of Lyman in the country’s east, adding that the situation is “disturbing.” Lyman is a critical transport hub in the Donetsk region, and Ukraine’s recapture of the city, considered imminent, would count as Kyiv’s most significant victory in the Donbas region since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
- Hours before Putin announced the annexation of Zaporizhzhia, suspected Russian missiles tore through a convoy of civilians — leaving the latest victims of his war lying in body bags on the cold ground. Strikes sent shock waves through the city. Hospitals swung into action as casualties poured into their emergency rooms.
Global impact
- U.N. Secretary General António Guterres condemned Russia’s move to annex Ukrainian territory as a “moment of peril,” calling it a clear violation of international law and the U.N. charter. “Any decision by Russia to go forward will further jeopardize the prospects for peace,” he said.
- Israel said Friday it would prevent its soldiers who also hold Russian citizenship from traveling to Russia, amid worries Moscow could call them up to fight in Ukraine. “The IDF will not allow Israeli soldiers with Russian citizenship to fly to Russia, and is calling every Russian citizen who is an IDF soldier in Russia to go back to Israel,” the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement that was sent to The Post.
- Finland has closed its border to Russians with tourist visas, ending one of the last land routes to Europe for Russians seeking to escape a military mobilization for the war in Ukraine.
From our correspondents
The convoy attacked in Zaporizhzhia was made up of people including doctors, crossing battle lines to conduct lifesaving surgeries in hospitals that Russian forces have failed to adequately restock; others were ordinary civilians, trying to rescue loved ones who were too elderly or infirm to make the journey alone, they told Washington Post reporters.
Around 7 a.m. Friday, three suspected Russian missiles destroyed those plans. Explosions rocked the asphalt. The ground was strewn with bodies and shrapnel.
The strikes were part of a wave of Russian missile, rocket and drone attacks launched across the southeast as Putin readied his annexation announcement, Ukrainian officials said. The contrast between the “great liberating mission” Putin claimed to be carrying out in occupied Ukraine and the brutal reality of the war he has inflicted on people here could not have been more stark.