Russian rocket strike on civilian convoy kills 25 in Zaporizhzhia

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — A wave of suspected Russian missile strikes killed at least 25 Ukrainians on Thursday as they waited to deliver aid and to collect relatives from an area that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to annex in violation of international law.
In interviews with Washington Post reporters on Thursday, the civilians had described the reason for their travel. Some were doctors, crossing battle lines to conduct life saving surgeries in hospitals that Russian forces have failed to adequately restock. Others were ordinary civilians, trying to rescue loved ones who were too elderly or infirm to make the journey themselves.
“What choice do I have, he’s my relative,” said one man, Serhiy, as he waited to join the convoy, asking that his family name not be used out of fears for his safety. Serhiy said he understood the danger but saw no other option.
Many residents of occupied Ukrainian territory who remained in their homes after Russian forces invaded and took control have finally decided to flee in recent days, following Putin’s announcement of his annexation plans.
Early on Friday while the convoy still waited to depart, three missiles slammed into the ground around the vehicles, eyewitnesses at the scene said.
It was unclear whose bodies lay under the blankets and tarpaulins that security forces and the assembled doctors had used to shield the dead.
Some of the victims fell next to their cars, or in the bushes where they had scrambled for safety.
Hours after the attack, a handful of shellshocked survivors were still there, and at a loss. When one received a phone call, he picked up and simply, ‘I’m here, I’m alive,” and then hung up.
At least 25 people were killed in the strikes, officials said.
In local hospitals, surgeons in the operating theaters were battling to save the lives and limbs of at least 15 other victims of the missile strike.
Ukrainian officials said that the missiles appeared to have been fired from an S-300 system.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in recent days has accused Russia of firing missiles at civilian infrastructure and other nonmilitary targets. Zelensky denounced the longer-range strikes as an act of cowardice following the messy retreat of Russian soldiers from the northeast Kharkiv region.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin will move Friday to formally annex four occupied regions of Ukraine, following staged referendums that were widely denounced as illegal. In a grand ceremony at the Kremlin, he is expected to sign so-called “accession treaties” to absorb parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Follow our live updates here.
In Russia: Putin declared a military mobilization on Sept. 21 to call up as many as 300,000 reservists in a dramatic bid to reverse setbacks in his war on Ukraine. The announcement led to an exodus of more than 180,000 people, mostly men who were subject to service, and renewed protests and other acts of defiance against the war.
The fight: Ukraine mounted a successful counteroffensive that forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.