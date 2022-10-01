Ukrainian forces encircle Russian troops in Lyman, a day after annexation claims

KYIV — Less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin proudly proclaimed the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, thousands of his troops now appear to be trapped there.
The counterattack will come as an embarrassment to Moscow, a day after claiming swaths of eastern Ukraine as its own in the face of widespread international condemnation. Ukrainian forces advanced on the city overnight even as Russia put on a grand ceremony and a pop concert in Moscow’s Red Square celebrating the annexation.
Cherevaty said Ukrainian troops had recaptured four villages near Lyman in addition to encircling the city, which is a key supply hub on the western edge of Ukraine’s Donbas region. A pro-Kremlin separatist leader in eastern Ukraine had acknowledged Friday that the city was “semi-encircled,” describing Kyiv’s advances as “very unpleasant news” that threatened to “overshadow” the annexation celebrations.
Thousands of Russian troops are in the city, according to Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai, who added that “almost all the ways of leaving and transporting ammunition to Russians,” were blocked.
The city, home to more than 20,000 people in the Donetsk region before the war, is one of the four territories Russia illegally claimed to absorb this week. A victory would mark Ukraine’s most significant success in the Donbas region since Russia concentrated the bulk of its forces there in the spring, and could help Ukrainian troops break into the nearby Luhansk region.
Near 5,000 russian soldiers ended up in "#Lyman Cauldron". The AFU blocked almost all the ways of leaving and transporting ammunition to russians. After the de-occupation of Liman, #Luhansk region is the next #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/d9rUTTQBHj— Serhiy Hayday (@serhey_hayday) October 1, 2022
Reclaiming Lyman would also boost battlefield momentum for Ukraine’s smaller army at a time when Moscow is sending more forces following Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization of up to 300,000 men — to the front lines.
Cherevaty told The Post earlier this week that “almost all logistical routes” to the Lyman area were under Ukrainian control.
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said in its Friday night update that Russian forces were continuing to withdraw from positions around the city. In an earlier briefing, it also assessed that Ukrainian had likely “cut critical ground lines of communication” in the area.
Despite the patriotic pageantry during Friday’s grand treaty signing ceremony that claimed to annex parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into Russia, Putin is facing criticism at home for his military mobilization, with thousands of people scrambling to borders and fleeing to avoid being called-up in the war. He has also faced criticism for losing ground in northern Ukraine.
Oleg Tsarov, a Ukrainian separatist leader, noted on Twitter that the situation in Lyman is “a bad backdrop,” for the annexation celebrations. The loss of Lyman will also likely reinforce the idea that the annexations may not mirror the reality on the ground, with only a tenuous military hold over them, as Russian forces do not fully control any of the four regions.
Meanwhile in Ukraine, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, likened the encirclement of Lyman to the surrounding of the city of Ilovaisk in Donetsk by Russian forces in 2014. Then, “our guys agreed to surrender without weapons. But Russia broke its word. The column was shot,” he wrote on Twitter. The situation today had been reversed with Russian forces having “to ask for an exit from Lyman,” he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees Friday to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine, following staged referendums that were widely denounced as illegal.
The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions on Russia, in response to the annexations, targeting government officials and family members, Russian and Belarusian military officials and defense procurement networks. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Friday that Ukraine is applying for "accelerated ascension" into NATO, in an apparent answer to the annexations.
Putin declared a military mobilization on Sept. 21 to call up as many as 300,000 reservists in a dramatic bid to reverse setbacks in his war on Ukraine. The announcement led to an exodus of more than 180,000 people, mostly men who were subject to service, and renewed protests and other acts of defiance against the war.
Ukraine mounted a successful counteroffensive that forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
