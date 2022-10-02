Brazil faces pivotal decision: More Bolsonaro or back to Lula?

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RIO DE JANEIRO — Millions across Brazil head to the polls Sunday for the first round of a presidential election that has deepened divisions in Latin America’s most populous country and raised fears of violence at a crucial point in the country’s history. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight After years of anticipation, the vote comes down to a decision between messianic political giants with enormous followings who are distrusted — if not disdained — by large swaths of the electorate. Each carries extraordinary baggage.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 76, is a charismatic union leader who came from extreme poverty to serve two terms as president but came to typify for many Brazilians the corruption that tarred his party and led to his imprisonment.

President Jair Bolsonaro, 67, rose to power decrying what he called the political rot of Lula’s party but has polarized the country with his bellicose rhetoric, chaotic leadership during Brazil’s devastating coronavirus outbreak and frequent attacks on Brazil’s civic institutions.

Voters, analysts and the candidates themselves have framed the election as an existential choice, less about policy than about the very character of the nation. Does Brazil want to be led by a man who dismissed a disease that has killed more than 685,000 people, presided over the accelerating deforestation of the Amazon rainforest and expressed admiration for the former military dictatorship? Or does it prefer a man who was convicted of corruption and imprisoned for it?

Lula, whose convictions were annulled by Brazil’s supreme court last year on grounds that the trial judge was biased against him, has led Bolsonaro by a wide margin throughout the campaign. He is within striking distance of an outright victory in the first round, which would represent both an extraordinary repudiation of the sitting president and also Lula’s own political resurrection.

What happens next is unclear. For years, Bolsonaro has sown concerns over electoral fraud, alleging repeatedly but without providing evidence that unseen powers opposed to him will manipulate the vote. His camp has threatened to dispute the election if he loses.

