Ukraine live briefing: Russia retreats from Lyman; IAEA calls for nuclear plant director’s release

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Russian authorities had detained the director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for questioning. An IAEA official told The Washington Post that the nuclear watchdog, which has some staffers on-site, had sought clarification from Russian authorities in response to reports that Igor Murashov was missing.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for “more drastic measures” that could include “the use of low-yield nuclear weapons,” after the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had retreated from Lyman. Putin has warned that the annexed territories will be defended with “all military means” at Russia’s disposal, and the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has warned Russia could use a nuclear weapon to that end.