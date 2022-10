Ukraine live briefing: Russia retreats from Lyman; IAEA calls for nuclear plant director’s release

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Russian authorities had detained the director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for questioning. An IAEA official told The Washington Post that the nuclear watchdog, which has some staffers on-site, had sought clarification from Russian authorities in response to reports that Igor Murashov was missing.

and for him “to resume his important functions at the plant,” according to an IAEA statement posted Saturday afternoon. It said Grossi is set to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as well as Moscow in the coming week.

suggesting that the city was under its control. A video recorded in the city shows Ukrainian troops throwing Russian flags from atop a government building, a ceremonial end to Kremlin-backed control of the area. A spokesman with the Russian Defense Ministry said its troops had retreated from the city after it had been encircled.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for “more drastic measures” that could include “the use of low-yield nuclear weapons,” after the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had retreated from Lyman. Putin has warned that the annexed territories will be defended with “all military means” at Russia’s disposal, and the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has warned Russia could use a nuclear weapon to that end.