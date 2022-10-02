Ukraine live briefing: Russia retreats from Lyman; IAEA calls for nuclear plant director’s release

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects around the globe.
Key developments
- The International Atomic Energy Agency said Russian authorities had detained the director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for questioning. An IAEA official told The Washington Post that the nuclear watchdog, which has some staffers on-site, had sought clarification from Russian authorities in response to reports that Igor Murashov was missing.
- IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed hope for Murashov’s safe return and for him “to resume his important functions at the plant,” according to an IAEA statement posted Saturday afternoon. It said Grossi is set to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as well as Moscow in the coming week.
- Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted Saturday that “almost all” of the Russian troops in Lyman had been killed or captured, suggesting that the city was under its control. A video recorded in the city shows Ukrainian troops throwing Russian flags from atop a government building, a ceremonial end to Kremlin-backed control of the area. A spokesman with the Russian Defense Ministry said its troops had retreated from the city after it had been encircled.
- Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for “more drastic measures” that could include “the use of low-yield nuclear weapons,” after the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had retreated from Lyman. Putin has warned that the annexed territories will be defended with “all military means” at Russia’s disposal, and the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has warned Russia could use a nuclear weapon to that end.
Battleground updates
- Four missiles struck the Zaporizhzhia area overnight, its regional governor, Oleksandr Starukh, wrote Sunday morning on Telegram. There were no casualties, he said.
- Ukrainian officials said Saturday that 24 people were killed when suspected Russian shelling hit a convoy of cars in the northeastern region of Kharkiv last week. The Ukrainian Security Service said 13 of the 24 people were children. Much of the region came back under Ukrainian control last month after a counteroffensive and Russian retreat, but this shelling struck a zone that neither side fully controls.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone Saturday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about Russia’s illegal annexations, with Blinken promising that the United States “will always honor Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.” Here are three maps that explain Russia’s annexation and losses in Ukraine.
Global impact
- U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called the annexations a “moment of peril” and a clear violation of international law that would “further jeopardize the prospects for peace.” Washington imposed new sanctions against Russian military and government officials, and President Biden called the illegal move by Russia a “brazen effort to redraw the borders of its neighbor.”
- Natural gas supply from Russian energy giant Gazprom to Italy was shut off Saturday, Italian provider Eni said in a statement. Gazprom said it did not complete Italy’s resource request because it was “not possible to supply gas through Austria,” according to Eni. It’s the latest in a string of Gazprom supply cutoffs to European countries, including Germany, Poland and Bulgaria.
- The Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday tweeted and then deleted a message that called for an end to “the gift-giving to Ukraine” and referred to “Ukraine-occupied territories,” appearing to legitimize Putin’s illegal annexations. The group’s chairman said the tweet did not clear the normal approval process. In a statement, CPAC said the tweet “belittled the plight of the innocent Ukrainian people” but argued that “American taxpayers should not be shouldering the vast majority of the cost.”
From our correspondents
Putin overruled his top security service in prisoner swap with Ukraine. Putin approved a prisoner swap in September over the objections of his top security service, which had concerns about a public backlash in Russia, according to senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
The lopsided numbers in the swap — 215 Ukrainians, 55 Russians, a Putin confidant and 10 foreign nationals, including two Americans — and the type of Ukrainian soldiers involved, 108 from the Azov Regiment, worried Russia’s Federal Security Service, The Post’s John Hudson and Isabelle Khurshudyan write.