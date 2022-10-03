Catalans, in contest for tallest human tower, climb to dizzying heights

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Defy fear — and gravity — by building the highest-possible human towers. That was the goal of thousands of people who gathered in a stadium in northeastern Spain, climbing on top of each other to perilous heights in a competition for the tallest formation.

The human towers are called "castells" and building them is a centuries-old practice in Catalonia, an autonomous community within Spain with a strong identity and language.

An “integral part” of the Catalan people’s “cultural identity,” according to UNESCO, the tradition is believed to have originated from human towers built at the end of the 18th century by dance groups.

In the city of Tarragona, some 60 miles south of Barcelona, 11,000 spectators filled a stadium to watch 41 teams of “castellers” compete, the first time the biannual event was held since 2018, due to the pandemic.

The team from Vilafranca secured the 16,000 euro ($15,624) prize — as well as local acclaim — with a human tower that reached nearly 43 feet. Its castellers dismounted safely, earning them extra points, Reuters reported.

That’s not to say the performance was without drama: Photos show the Vilafranca castellers falling in one of the rounds. Event organizers told journalists that throughout the event, 71 people were treated for injuries, and 13 were transported to a hospital.

The greens, as the team is known for the teal color of their shirts, are the reigning champions of Tarragona: They won the competition every time between 2002 and 2016, according to local outlet Corporacio Catalana de Media Audiovisual.

In a tweet on Sunday, Vilafranca thanked “the best fans in the world” and said, “Today Tarragona is greener than ever!”

For Catalan residents, castells are an important cultural tradition, passed down between generations “and providing community members a sense of continuity, social cohesion and solidarity,” UNESCO said in 2010, the same year it included the practice on a list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

When building castells, people coalesce around a base in a support formation known as the “pinya.” Above the base, castellers stand on each other’s shoulders to form between six and 10 levels.

The tower in the middle is called a “tronc” and is typically made up of broad-shouldered men who serve as the anchors while lighter adults, and then children, make up the upper rings.

At the end, one child, the “enxaneta,” ascends to the very top of the tower, above the last three levels known as the “pom de dalt.”

Sunday’s competition was an upbeat event that attracted crowds from around Catalonia and the world.

The Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls, clad in red shirts, came in second, with nine-level castells. But they were held back by falls and the fatigue of their castellers, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

In the stadium and on social media, the team celebrated “the best performance in our history.”

