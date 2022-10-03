Cholera resurfaces in Haiti as gangs imperil water and hospital access

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least one person has died of cholera in Haiti, officials said this week, stoking fears of an outbreak as widespread gang control over several parts of the country worsens access to fuel, clean drinking water and medical care. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Two confirmed cases, one resulting in death, of the acute diarrheal illness — which killed more than 10,000 people in the country more than a decade ago — have been detected so far, Haitian Health Ministry officials said during a news conference Sunday.

After three years with no new cases, the government’s announcement of a potential outbreak on Sunday intensified fear about public health crises in the poor and politically unstable country.

Haiti is still reeling after last year’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, and gangs have violently tightened their chokehold on several parts of the country. More than 470 people in Haiti were killed, injured or unaccounted for amid a wave of heightened violence between July 8 and July 17 this year, the United Nations said, and at least 3,000 people had fled their homes. Many are also trapped inside their neighborhoods, unable to access key supplies like medicine and food.

“You are in a lawless country. Nobody is in charge. It’s the gang that’s in charge,” said Cécile Accilien, vice president of the Haitian Studies Association, a nonprofit that fosters discussion and research on Haiti and the Haitian diaspora. “People cannot go get clean water because they are barricaded by the gang. … People have died because they can’t get to the hospital.”

For more than two weeks, thousands of Haitians have taken to the streets to protest the government and soaring fuel prices, caused in part by gang control over the country’s main fuel terminal, in Port-au-Prince. Regional leaders have called the heated demonstrations a “low-intensity civil war”; video footage has shown gunfire and piles of burning tires on city streets.

The fuel shortages have forced hospitals and at least one major distributor of potable water to shut down. Gang blockades have prevented water trucks from resupplying some neighborhoods, Reuters reported, and fuel is also needed to make city water pumps work.

All of this is a problem for controlling cholera, which is primarily spread when people ingest contaminated food or water.

“Many people will die if effective measures are not taken,” said Etzer Emile, an economist in Haiti. “The gangs will make things worse.”

Vélina Élysée Charlier, a member of an anti-corruption group called Noupapdòmi, said she has been living in self-imposed “house arrest” to protect herself from gang violence.

Bottled-water prices have gone up by about 100 percent in some areas, she said, and she recently spent 3,500 gourdes — about $29 — per gallon of gasoline on the black market.

“I’m very worried. I have four daughters — my youngest is almost 5 months,” she said in a WhatsApp message. “Access to clean water is a big challenge, and the poorest who already had no access to clean water will suffer more.”

In general, with early intervention, cholera’s fatality rate is less than 1 percent, but many Haitians are at the mercy of unofficial borders drawn by rival gangs and have little access to health care.

“You don’t go to any areas that are controlled by gangs, unless you’re a journalist, and even then, you are taking the risk of not making it back alive,” Charlier said. In the event of a medical emergency, her plan is to “start walking and calling friends to see if anybody can help.”

Amanda Colette contributed to this report.

