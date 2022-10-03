Iran’s supreme leader brushes anger aside, blames protests on foreigners

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his first public comments on protests sweeping Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday characterized the unrest as “rioting” instigated by foreign powers, including the United States and Israel. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight His comments, to police cadets at a graduation ceremony in the capital Tehran, appeared to dismiss the anger fueling the largest and most widespread protests in Iran in several years. They erupted two weeks ago after the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by members of Iran’s “morality police,” allegedly for violating the Islamic Republic’s conservative dress code.

Khamanei — a frequent target of derision in the protesters’ chants — said Amini’s death “broke our hearts” but called the reaction “unnatural,” according to the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. “How is it that some people do not see the foreign hand?” he was quoted as saying.

The protests, many led by women, are fueled by a litany of grievances: fury over Amini’s death, at the morality police who detained her and the mandatory strictures, like wearing the headscarf, that they enforce, as well as broader anger at the security services, the government and Iran’s clerical establishment. Gatherings to show solidarity with Iran’s protesters have attracted thousands of people in cities abroad.

Advertisement

A crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 52 people, according to Amnesty International, and has included the use of live fire by the security services and the throttling of internet service to prevent demonstrators from organizing. Last week, Iran carried out deadly cross-border attacks in northern Iraq, targeting the headquarters of three Iranian Kurdish opposition parties who support the demonstrations, in a sign of the Iranian government’s growing unease.

The protests began in Iran’s predominantly Kurdish west, where Amini was from, and which shares a border with Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region. The cross-border attacks killed at least 13 people.

Khamanei’s comments Monday echoed those of other Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi, who have blamed foreign enemies for the protests. Iranian authorities said Friday that they had arrested nine European nationals for their alleged role in the protests, in a move likely to increase tensions with the west.

Despite the growing death toll, the unrest has shown little sign of waning. Protests continued on Sunday and Monday, including on university campuses in nearly half a dozen cities across the country, according to videos posted by 1500 Tasvir, an anti-government group that monitors the demonstrations.

GiftOutline Gift Article