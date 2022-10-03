In two more staged votes, Russian parliament moves to ratify annexation

Russia’s rubber stamp lower house of parliament, the State Duma, unanimously approved President Vladimir Putin’s bill and constitutional changes on Monday, formalizing the illegal seizure of four regions of Ukraine, with the vote in no doubt.
The vote is a formality — part of the Kremlin’s contrived political theater designed to create a veneer of legitimacy for its domestic audience. President Biden, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and other leaders have denounced Putin’s annexation as a flagrant violation of international law that will never be accepted.
Each chamber of the Russian parliament is stuffed with loyalists, with even nominal opposition parties tightly controlled by the Kremlin, in a faux-democracy that is supposed to, at least superficially, resemble a multiparty system. In practice, like Russia’s court system, it follows the Kremlin’s orders.
The illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk, condemned by leaders around the world, is expected to be recognized only by a handful states with close ties to Russia.
Underscoring the legal absurdity of Putin’s move, the Kremlin remained vague on Monday about the areas it is annexing, although it is clear that its claims extend beyond the areas it controls — a reality evidenced by the Ukrainian military’s success in pushing Russian forces from the strategic city of Lyman in Donetsk.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would “consult” local populations on the exact borders of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, despite having just staged referendums on those regions. He offered no detail on the form of consultation, but ruled out referendums.
It was not clear how the so-called annexation treaties signed by Putin on Friday could be portrayed by Russia as valid, when borders of the territories being seized were not even fixed.
Adding to the confusion, a prominent Russian deputy Pavel Krasheninnikov, head of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation, said the Kherson annexation would extend beyond the region’s borders to include parts of the Mykolaiv region.
In two other regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, the borders will be those declared by the two regions in 2014, when they declared themselves independent from Ukraine after Moscow orchestrated separatist uprisings there, claiming swaths of territory which they did not control. Ambiguities persist, since neither the Russian military, nor the Kremlin’s political proxies, fully control either of those regions.
Those uprisings followed Moscow’s invasion and illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, after Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution.
The annexation process mirrors the 2014 annexation of Crimea, widely condemned globally, but cheered in Russia as righting a historical mistake. After Russia seized Crimea, Putin’s popularity rating soared to record levels.
But the new annexation of Ukrainian land, amid cascading Russian military failures and doubts of a Russian victory, has not seen the same euphoric triumphalism.
Instead, key Kremlin propagandists are sullen and belligerent, the elite is worried and polls show that the population is fearful, with support for continuing the war declining sharply after Putin announced the mobilization drive.
In 2014, only one member of the Duma, Ilya Ponomarev, voted against annexation of Crimea. He left Russia soon afterward and now lives in Ukraine.
Russia’s Constitutional Court on Sunday ruled that so-called treaties on the absorption of the regions were compatible with Russia’s constitution. Earlier, Russia staged referendums in the four regions of Ukraine, with electoral officials going house to house with armed soldiers, observing people as they marked ballot papers.
President Vladimir Putin’s seizure of the regions marked a major escalation in the war, reinforced by Russian threats to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and the mobilization of around 300,000 more Russian men to fight.
Russia does not fully control the regions politically or militarily, but once the annexation process is formalized, Moscow said it would deem Ukraine’s offensives to regain its own territory as attacks on Russia itself, a pretext for intensifying brutality to try force Ukraine to capitulate, including potential new missile attacks on major cities and key civilian infrastructure.
Recent days have seen Russian attacks on civilian convoys, killing dozens of people near the town of Kupyansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region and near Zaporizhzhia, the regional capital city.
Putin’s escalation of the war followed humiliating losses last month when Russian forces retreated from Kharkiv region. Such scenes repeated over the weekend when Russian forces were surrounded in Lyman. a strategic hub in Donetsk, one of the regions being annexed. Nearly encircled Russian troops had to break out under heavy Ukrainian fire. Russia also lost more ground Sunday in the Kherson region.
The loss of Lyman led to unprecedented scathing public criticism of military commanders from powerful figures, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who have forces fighting Ukraine in the war, underscoring the contradictions between Russia rival armed groups. With Putin weakened, the jostling and outspoken criticism could also be signs of an emerging political power struggle.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees Friday to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine, following staged referendums that were widely denounced as illegal. Follow our live updates here.
The response: The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions on Russia, in response to the annexations, targeting government officials and family members, Russian and Belarusian military officials and defense procurement networks. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Friday that Ukraine is applying for “accelerated ascension” into NATO, in an apparent answer to the annexations.
In Russia: Putin declared a military mobilization on Sept. 21 to call up as many as 300,000 reservists in a dramatic bid to reverse setbacks in his war on Ukraine. The announcement led to an exodus of more than 180,000 people, mostly men who were subject to service, and renewed protests and other acts of defiance against the war.
The fight: Ukraine mounted a successful counteroffensive that forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.