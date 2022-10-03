Ukraine live briefing: Moscow to finalize illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Russia’s so-called treaties on annexation are expected to pass this week. Both houses of Russia’s parliament are expected to approve the documents Monday and Tuesday, after which Russia will consider the annexation of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk to be complete. Western leaders have referred to last month’s orchestrated annexation vote as a “sham.”
- Annexation means Donetsk and Luhansk forces would be incorporated into the Russian military, the Russian ruble would be introduced, and Ukrainians could become Russian citizens, after an oath of loyalty to Russia, said Pavel Krasheninnikov, the chairman of the State Duma committee on construction and legislation. Prosecutors would be appointed and Russia’s judicial system would be imposed, he said.
- The town of Lyman, which Russian troops used as a key logistics hub in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region since their arrival this spring, was completely “cleared of the Russian occupiers” as of midday local time, the Defense Ministry said on Twitter. In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the “successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman,” referencing other liberated settlements without naming them. Western military leaders and analysts said Russia’s retreat showed how weak the Kremlin’s forces are, and underscored that Russia is destined to fail in Ukraine.
Battleground updates
- Russian officials are probably struggling to provide training and find officers to lead new units amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization, the British Defense Ministry said Monday in a Twitter update, noting dysfunction in the effort’s first week. “Local officials are likely unclear on the exact scope and legal rationale of the campaign,” it said.
- Rockets struck the city of Zaporizhzhia and two nearby villages early Monday, the regional governor, Oleksandr Starukh, reported on Telegram. The strikes damaged infrastructure facilities, he said, and injured one person.
- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday cautioned Russia against following through with escalatory nuclear threats, which he said were “irresponsible.” “Nuclear saber-rattling is not the kind of thing that we would expect to hear from leaders of large countries with capability,” he said on CNN. Austin said he expected Ukrainian forces to continue their counteroffensive to attempt to regain all of their country’s territory. “I don’t think that’s going to stop, and we will continue to support them in their efforts,” he said.
- Pro-Kremlin proxies and propagandists are becoming increasingly vocal in their criticism of Russia’s military in the wake of its retreat from Lyman. Some are blaming the setbacks on Russian military failures to properly supply and reinforce troops, the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C. think tank, wrote in its latest update, and they no longer conceal their disappointment with the conduct of the partial mobilization.
- About 150 Ukrainian schools have been destroyed and 900 damaged, first lady Olena Zelenska said in an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. “Around 3,500 schools will operate online only, because schools cannot receive students and because their parents are afraid to send their children to school,” Zelenska said, adding: “We will not give our children up. I don’t know how we can forgive this. I don’t think we will.”
Global impact
- In a joint statement, the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovakia on Sunday condemned Putin’s annexation, saying that they could not “stay silent in the face of the blatant violation of international law,” and that they would never recognize Russian attempts to annex Ukrainian territory.
- Authorities called for Russian forces to release the director of the Zaporizhzhia power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility. Igor Murashov’s detention is “frank Russian terror, for which the terrorist state must bear an ever-increasing punishment,” Zelensky said in his Sunday night address. Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War called Murashov’s detention a sign that “Russia is likely setting conditions to assume legal responsibility” for the plant.
- Pope Francis appealed to Putin directly on Sunday, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” for the sake of humanity and his own people. At the same time, he urged Zelensky to “be open to serious proposals for peace.” The leader of the Roman Catholic Church said in his Sunday address that the staged referendums and annexation declarations in recent days had increased “the risk of nuclear escalation.”
From our correspondents
Putin overruled his top security service in prisoner swap with Ukraine. A prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine in late September was approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the objections of his top security service, the FSB, which had concerns about a public backlash in Russia, according to senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
The nearly 300-person swap, the largest exchange of prisoners since the war started in February, involved the release of 215 Ukrainians, 55 Russians, a Putin confidant and 10 foreign nationals, including two Americans.
The lopsided numbers in the exchange — almost four times as many Ukrainians released as Russians, John Hudson and Isabelle Khurshudyan report — and the type of Ukrainian soldiers involved, 108 from the Azov Regiment, concerned Russia’s Federal Security Service, the officials said.
“The FSB was completely against it,” said a senior Ukrainian official, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. “They realized the consequences of how the deal would look to the public.”