Ukraine live briefing: Moscow to finalize illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions

Putin overruled his top security service in prisoner swap with Ukraine. A prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine in late September was approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the objections of his top security service, the FSB, which had concerns about a public backlash in Russia, according to senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The nearly 300-person swap, the largest exchange of prisoners since the war started in February, involved the release of 215 Ukrainians, 55 Russians, a Putin confidant and 10 foreign nationals, including two Americans.

The lopsided numbers in the exchange — almost four times as many Ukrainians released as Russians, John Hudson and Isabelle Khurshudyan report — and the type of Ukrainian soldiers involved, 108 from the Azov Regiment, concerned Russia’s Federal Security Service, the officials said.