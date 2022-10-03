The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Britain reverses part of controversial tax policy that sent pound plunging

Updated October 3, 2022 at 3:17 a.m. EDT|Published October 3, 2022 at 2:56 a.m. EDT
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng reacts during a television interview at Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, Britain, Monday. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

LONDON — The British government said “we get it” as it abandoned plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for its highest earners, a key part of its centerpiece economic plans that spooked the markets and saw the British pound slump to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar.

In a major U-turn for the British government, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday that the proposed scrapping of the 45 percent rate for those earning more than 150,000 pounds ($167,000) had become a “distraction.”

Kwasi Kwarteng, the new chancellor, issued a similar statement, saying: “We get it, and we have listened.”

Truss’s government unveiled its hugely controversial economic plan in a “mini-budget” on Sept. 23 that would see the U.K. borrowing billions to pay for tax cuts and spending to insulate consumers from soaring energy bills.

The reaction to the plans was swift. Investors, fearing the moves would worsen inflation, dumped the pound and government bonds. In a highly unusual move, the Bank of England intervened last week to stop a financial market revolt.

The Conservative Party’s polls dropped, too. In one eye-watering poll by YouGov, the Conservatives were down 33 percentage points against the opposition Labour Party, a gap not seen since the 1990s.

