What you need to know about Brazil’s runoff election

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed the polls on Sunday, capturing more than 43 percent of the vote and denying former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a first-round victory in the presidential election.
The two heavyweights — right-wing president Bolsonaro and the left-wing former president Lula — emerged from the first-round field of 11 to face off in a second and final round this month. Analysts say it’s the most consequential election in Latin America’s largest country since it threw off the military dictatorship 37 years ago.