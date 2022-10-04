Americas

What you need to know about Brazil’s runoff election

By
October 4, 2022 at 2:31 p.m. EDT
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reacts as she watches the vote count in the first round of the presidential election Sunday in Rio de Janeiro. (Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed the polls on Sunday, capturing more than 43 percent of the vote and denying former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a first-round victory in the presidential election.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The two heavyweights — right-wing president Bolsonaro and the left-wing former president Lula — emerged from the first-round field of 11 to face off in a second and final round this month. Analysts say it’s the most consequential election in Latin America’s largest country since it threw off the military dictatorship 37 years ago.

Bolsonaro and Lula are heading to second round in Brazil election

Here’s what you need to know.

Loading...
Loading...