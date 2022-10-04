Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv makes breakthroughs in south and east; Russian lawmakers finalizing annexations

Zelensky promised fair treatment of Ukrainians who remained in Russian-occupied territory, saying Ukraine won’t “consider almost everyone who remains in the occupied territory as collaborators.” Many people, he said in his nightly address, simply were trying to survive. Others he said, “betrayed Ukraine,” and their guilt would be established by Ukraine’s security service.

Russian forces are continuing offensive operations in the north and east, the official said. Russian troops are firing artillery shells into Kupiansk, a Ukrainian-held town near Luhansk, one of the four regions Russia seeks to annex. There is heavy fighting near Bakhmut as Russian forces try to push west, the official said, but Ukrainian troops are holding their lines.