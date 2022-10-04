Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv makes breakthroughs in south and east; Russian lawmakers finalizing annexations

Some of the recent advances are in areas that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to seize through illegal annexations. Russia’s lower house voted to ratify the annexations Monday, and the upper house is expected to formalize them Tuesday.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- After Ukrainian victories near Kherson, the Kremlin’s forces in the strategically key southern city are now “in a defensive crouch,” a senior U.S. military official told reporters Monday. Kherson sits by the Dnieper River and serves as a gateway to Ukraine’s western Black Sea ports and Russian-held Crimea to its south.
- Russia’s upper house, Russia’s Federation Council, is expected to formalize illegal annexations of four regions in Ukraine’s east and south on Tuesday. The lower house, the State Duma, approved the annexations Monday. The moves signal that Moscow sees the seizures as irreversible.
- A Russian court set Oct. 25 as the appeal date for Brittany Griner, the WNBA star being held in Russia for drug possession, the Associated Press reported. In August, she was sentenced to nine years for having vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s attorneys have said that the penalty is excessive and that Griner had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.
Battleground updates
- Zelensky promised fair treatment of Ukrainians who remained in Russian-occupied territory, saying Ukraine won’t “consider almost everyone who remains in the occupied territory as collaborators.” Many people, he said in his nightly address, simply were trying to survive. Others he said, “betrayed Ukraine,” and their guilt would be established by Ukraine’s security service.
- Russian forces are continuing offensive operations in the north and east, the official said. Russian troops are firing artillery shells into Kupiansk, a Ukrainian-held town near Luhansk, one of the four regions Russia seeks to annex. There is heavy fighting near Bakhmut as Russian forces try to push west, the official said, but Ukrainian troops are holding their lines.
Global impact
- Chinese President Xi Jinping is watching Russia’s war in Ukraine “like a hawk,” CIA Director William J. Burns said in an interview with CBS that aired Monday. Xi is “sobered to some extent by the poor performance of the Russian military,” he said. China “is also looking at what happens when you stage an invasion and the people you’re invading resist with a lot of courage and tenacity,” he added. Those views could help deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan for now, Burns said.
- North Korea expressed support for Russia’s attempts to annex Ukraine’s eastern and southern lands, according to Pyongyang’s state media on Tuesday. In July, North Korea was among a handful of countries to recognize as independent states the Russian-backed Ukrainian breakaway “republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk.
- Elon Musk on Monday tweeted a four-point “peace plan” for ending the Russia-Ukraine war, setting off a firestorm of online criticism. Included in his suggestions: “Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is [the] will of the people.” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda fired back: “Dear @elonmusk, when someone tries to steal the wheels of your Tesla, it doesn’t make them [the] legal owner of the car or of the wheels. Even though they claim both voted in favor of it. Just saying.”
From our correspondents
Ukrainian soldiers cheered as they drove out of Lyman on Monday, passing Russian corpses being placed into black bags. Just two days after Ukrainian troops claimed victory in the vital transport hub in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, there was almost no military presence left there — a sign of how quickly Ukrainian forces are advancing after months of incremental gains.
After Putin’s “partial mobilization” of troops, Post reporters Isabelle Khurshudyan and Louisa Loveluck write, Kyiv appears to be making a major push to recapture as much occupied territory as it can before Russian reinforcements arrive.