Already under fire, U.K. leader Liz Truss defends first month in office

LONDON — Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday will seek to shore up her authority after a brutal first month in office by asserting that while “not everyone will be in favor” of the changes her new government is pushing, “everyone will benefit from the result — a growing economy and a better future.”

Truss is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech to the annual Conservative Party conference — a moment Conservatives had hoped would mark a fresh start after the many scandals of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Instead, Truss is having to defend the first weeks of her premiership, which have already seen historic economic volatility, a revolt within her party and voters turning away from Conservatives in droves.

According to prepared remarks released to journalists, she will argue that Britain needs to “do things differently” and “whenever there is change, there is disruption.”

“I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high-tax, low growth cycle,” she is expected to tell the party faithful gathered in Birmingham, England.

Truss came into office with a lot to prove. Although she had a somewhat prominent role as foreign secretary during the war in Ukraine, she wasn’t known to the British public the way Johnson — a colorful former mayor of London and newspaper columnist — had been before he took the helm.

Truss was propelled not by a general election but by a leadership contest within her party. Even then, she wasn’t the first choice of Conservative Party lawmakers, and some of the grass roots party members who rallied around her have admitted they already missed Johnson.

Any momentum Truss had as incoming prime minister was cut short after two days by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The new prime minister joined the new king in touring the four nations of the United Kingdom, but she played a marginal role. During the queen’s funeral, Australian broadcasters mistook her for a “minor royal.”

When attention eventually returned to politics, things took a dramatic turn for the worse. Her government’s plan to grow the economy through tax cuts primarily aimed at the wealthy, to be funded by billions in borrowing, sent investors scrambling to dump British assets. The pound sunk to an all-time low against the dollar. The Bank of England had to intervene to quell a financial market revolt.

Only after 10 days of economic turmoil and under intense pressure from her party did Truss reverse course, announcing Monday that she would abandon the most controversial element of her economic plan: a proposal to scrap the top rate of income tax.

The pound has since rebounded. But divisions within the Conservative Party remain, as the conference proceedings this week have made clear. Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Tuesday hit out at those within the party who “staged a coup” that “undermined the authority of our prime minister in an unprofessional way.”

Meanwhile, public opinion of the Conservative Party has nosedived, falling by 20 to 30 points in the past two weeks.

“This is the most dramatic polling shift in my lifetime,” said Chris Curtis, head of political polling at Opinium research.

The Conservatives have “lost the perception as them being the economically competent party — it’s as simple as that,” Curtis said.

A poll published Tuesday night showed the opposition Labour Party leading the Conservatives by 38 points in the so-called “red wall” areas in northern England that swung behind Conservatives in the 2019 election.

If there were an election today, pollsters say the opposition Labour Party would have its biggest ever majority.

“What this shift in the polls shows is that British electorate is increasingly volatile. It’s decreasingly aligned to party attachment. Voters will swing from one party to the next,” said Will Jennings, a politics expert at the University of Southampton.

Politics in Britain are much less polarized than in the United States. That’s partly because of Brexit, which prompted many people to walk away from parties they had supported for decades and to instead think of themselves as “leavers” or “remainers” — labels that crossed party lines. And now that those camps don’t have the prominence they once did, voters are open to being swayed by other concerns.

That volatility means the pendulum could swing back and forth a number of times before the next election, which could be as far off as January 2025 and so neither the Conservatives nor Truss are in immediate danger.

Still, the Conservatives are known for ruthlessly ditching leaders who no longer seem like vote winners. Johnson was ousted halfway through is term in office, following a number of scandals, even though he led his party to a whopping majority in 2019.

If Conservatives think Truss will drag them down, she could find herself booted out just like Johnson.

“She’s in a vulnerable, delicate situation,” Jennings said. “If Conservatives stay at the current levels in the polls, MPs will get very worried. One should never presume too much about political futures, but it’s certainly true she’s in a difficult spot. Recovering support of her MPs and voters will be a tremendous challenge.”

Grant Shapps, a former Conservative minister, suggested that Truss needs to turn things around quickly.

“The next 10 days, of course, is a critical period,” he said on the News Agents podcast. Asked if the party might change leaders, yet again, he said: “The question is for Conservative MPs, if they are in any case thinking, ‘well, I’m going to be out at the next election,’ then they might as well roll the dice as it were, and elect a new leader.”

Truss no doubt hopes her speech on Wednesday will help galvanize the party faithful gathered in Birmingham.

She can be a stilted communicator, though. And she doesn’t have the box office appeal Johnson had.

Some lawmakers are reportedly leaving the conference early to avoid the next political mess: train strikes.

