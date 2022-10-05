Ukraine live briefing: More territory liberated in Ukraine’s south; Russia rebukes new U.S. aid

The announcement drew a rebuke from Russia, which accused the United States of escalating the conflict. Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said the transfer of military equipment by the United States and other Western allies to Ukraine “increases the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and Western countries.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- The United States has seen no indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. “We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have any indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons,” she said at a press briefing.
- Zelensky signed a decree Tuesday formally refusing any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin — a move that indicates Kyiv’s confidence in its military position as it races to take back as much territory as it can before Moscow’s recently mobilized troops reach the battlefield. Videos and maps posted by Russian independent media and war bloggers show the Russian retreat.
- The Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, ratified Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following staged referendums that were condemned by Western leaders and are illegal under international law. The annexation legislation now passes to the Kremlin for Putin’s signature.
- The OPEC Plus group of oil-producing nations is set to meet Wednesday, driving up oil prices Tuesday amid signals it could announce plans to cut production significantly. Such a move could push gas prices up worldwide, exacerbate the energy shortage in Europe and undercut efforts to help Ukraine. The Biden administration has been lobbying the consortium to continue production at current levels or higher.
Battleground updates
- Ukrainian troops continue to push ahead from the recently liberated eastern city of Lyman, refuting Russia’s illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions: Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Donetsk. Ukrainian forces were still making significant gains in the Kherson region, while continuing advances in Kharkiv and Luhansk on Tuesday, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a U.S. think tank.
- A popular Russian war blogger posted maps showing how the Russian hold on the Kherson region shrank dramatically in just a few hours. Losing the west bank of the Dnieper River to Ukrainian control would be “an immediate danger” for remaining Russian units in the area, the blogger, known as Rybar, wrote to his nearly 1 million followers. Russian Defense Ministry maps also appeared to show Russian forces withdrawing from areas in eastern and southern Ukraine, with the shaded areas controlled by Moscow shrinking between daily briefings, Reuters reported.
- The Ukrainian campaign is crippling Russia’s ability to transfer ammunition and other supplies, as well as recruits, to its front-line positions, according to Ukrainian military officials. Kyiv’s troops severed a couple of key Russian supply lines — or ground lines of communication, as they are known — during their advance, ISW analysts said.
Global impact
- The U.S. Navy has deployed its most advanced warship, the USS Gerald R. Ford, on its first tour to the Atlantic for exercises with NATO countries including France, Germany and Sweden, in a show of American military capability and support for the trans-Atlantic alliance. “Now more than ever, it is increasingly important for the United States Navy to reinforce our relationships with our allies and partners as we contribute to promote a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region,” said Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of Carrier Strike Group 12.
- A Russian court set Oct. 25 as the appeal date for Brittney Griner, the WNBA star held in Russia for drug possession, the Associated Press reported. In August, Griner was sentenced to 9½ years in prison after being accused of having vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s attorneys say the penalty is excessive and that she was prescribed cannabis to treat pain.
- The war in Ukraine has hurt prospects of a post-pandemic economic recovery in developing economies in Europe and Central Asia, the World Bank said Tuesday. Economic activity will remain “deeply depressed through next year … as energy price shocks continue to impact the region,” the organization said.
From our correspondents
An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive is putting the lie to Putin’s annexation claims. The liberation of the strategic eastern city of Lyman has put Ukraine’s military in a strong position to attack the Russians occupying the neighboring Luhansk region, write Isabelle Khurshudyan and Louisa Loveluck.
The Russian flags that were posted around Lyman’s city council building now lie in burned pieces on the front lawn. Documents from the Moscow-established proxy government are still inside, including a list of citizens’ complaints.
Mary Ilyushina, Emily Rauhala and Isabelle Khurshudyan contributed to this report.