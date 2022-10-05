South Korea apologizes for missile crash during drill with U.S.

The United States and South Korea held live-fire drills on Oct. 5 after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. (Video: Reuters)

South Korea’s military apologized Wednesday after a missile crashed during joint drills with the United States, alarming some residents on the country’s eastern coast. The U.S. military and South Korea fired surface-to-surface missiles into the sea in response to North Korea launching a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, for the first time since 2017.

People in and near South Korea’s coastal city of Gangneung reported seeing a bright flash and hearing the sound of an explosion overnight, according to local media. Footage shared on social media showed what appeared to be flames and rising smoke.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that a Hyunmoo-2 missile fell inside a military base about 1 km (0.62 miles) from where it was launched “after an abnormal flight,” according to the Yonhap news agency.

A military official extended an apology to residents after the failed launch led the missile “to crash into the military base,” national broadcaster KBS said. The official said propellant had sparked a fire but the missile’s warhead did not detonate.

Kwon Seong-dong, a lawmaker for Gangneung, criticized the military for not issuing a clarification early on about the malfunction and described the approach as “irresponsible.” He said the blast sounds and light flash had worried many people.

The military, however, said there were no casualties or damage to civilian properties, pledging to investigate the cause. The missile appeared to be separate to those launched with the U.S. military.

North Korea has stepped up missile tests this year, but its test on Tuesday sent the missile flying farther than any it has launched before landing in the Pacific Ocean — with no advance warning to Tokyo. Residents in northern Japan woke to warning sirens.

Washington called the move “dangerous and reckless” as the U.S. military and its allies put on a show of force with air operations over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, and the West Sea.

In recent weeks, the United States, Japan and South Korea have conducted military exercises to show their readiness to join forces in the event of a conflict.

Min Joo Kim in Seoul and Michelle Ye Hee Lee in Tokyo contributed to this report.

