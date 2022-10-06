Canada’s top court to hear arguments: Is U.S. safe for asylum seekers?

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — Canada’s top court is set to hear arguments Thursday on whether the United States is a safe destination for people seeking asylum. The case, which is being watched closely in Ottawa and Washington, could upend the deal under which the two countries have for nearly two decades shared responsibility for migrants in need of protection.

At issue is the constitutionality of the Safe Third Country Agreement, the 2004 pact between the two countries. Under the deal, asylum seekers who enter Canada at official land border crossings are sent back to the United States — and vice versa. The premise is that both nations meet their obligations under international refugee law and are safe for those seeking refuge, so claimants must request protection in the country where they first arrive.

The appellants in the case before the Supreme Court of Canada are challenging the agreement’s foundations.

Advertisement

They include a Salvadoran woman and her daughters who fled gender-based persecution and gang violence; a family from Syria who sought asylum in Canada after President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring entry to people from seven majority-Muslim countries; and a Muslim woman from Ethiopia who feared her Oromo ethnicity made her a target for persecution.

They argue that the pact violates the right of “life, liberty and security of the person” guaranteed by Canada’s constitution because it subjects asylum seekers who are bounced back to the United States to possible detention on the U.S. side and removal to the countries and persecution they sought to flee.

That, they say, puts both countries at risk of violating international conventions on refugees that commit signatories to the principle of non-refoulement — refraining from sending refugees and asylum seekers back to countries where they could face the very persecution or torture they sought to flee.

Advertisement

“Absent this court’s intervention, refugees will continue to be transferred to the U.S. despite the real risk of refoulment from the U.S. for some of them,” the appellants wrote in their submission to the court.

Canada’s ministers of immigration and public safety counter in court filings that the U.S. process for adjudicating asylum claims is “robust and fair” with “built-in protections and safeguards compliant with its non-refoulement obligations.”

“The evidence … shows the continued designation of the United States remains reasonable,” they wrote. (The Canadian government does not make that evidence public.)

A Canadian federal court disagreed. In a 2020 decision, the court in Ottawa said that while it was not the “role of the Court to pass judgment on the U.S. asylum system,” the Safe Third Country Agreement violated the constitutional right to life, liberty and security of the person.

Advertisement

Justice Ann Marie McDonald pointed to the case of Nedira Mustefa, the Ethiopian asylum seeker. After Canada returned her to the United States in 2017, she was detained and placed temporarily in solitary confinement.

“The evidence establishes that … applying” the agreement “will provoke certain, and known, reactions by U.S. officials,” McDonald wrote. “Canada cannot turn a blind eye to the consequences … The evidence clearly demonstrates that those who returned … are detained as a penalty.”

A federal appeals court last year overturned the lower court’s decision — in part, it said, because the evidence marshaled by the asylum seekers, “although voluminous, is somewhat piecemeal and individualized and, thus, is problematic for drawing systemwide inferences concerning the situation in the United States.”

Advertisement

The claimants and several advocacy groups, including Amnesty International, appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Safe Third Country Agreement has long drawn criticism from refugee advocates and human rights groups. In 2007, they successfully petitioned a court to declare the United States unsafe for refugees, but that was also overturned on appeal.

The deal has drawn broader attention here in recent years because it has a loophole. While asylum seekers who enter the country at official land border crossings are sent back to the United States, those who make unauthorized entries elsewhere along the 5,500-mile border may stay and file their claims.

Since 2017, more than 67,800 asylum seekers have entered Canada at such crossings and filed claims for protection. Around 28,300 claims have been accepted; around 19,600 have been rejected.

The number of asylum seekers crossing into Canada at unofficial points of entry rose sharply under Trump, who sought to limit legal immigration, illegal immigration and asylum.

Advertisement

Some dragged their belongings across the border in perilous winter journeys, losing limbs to frostbite.

Such crossings have not abated under President Biden. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has “intercepted” more than 23,000 asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings during the first eight months of this year — the most since Canada began tracking the number in 2017.

“While, yes, during the Trump administration, there were plenty examples of really horrific treatment of immigrants and refugees … it’s not the case that now there’s a new administration in power, so there’s no concern anymore,” said Julia Sande, a human rights law campaigner with Amnesty International in Canada. “A lot of the concerns still remain.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has pressed U.S. officials to extend the Safe Third Country Agreement to cover the entire U.S.-Canada border, not just official crossings. Advocates argue that that would not stop the movement of asylum seekers; it would just push them to pursue more dangerous routes to avoid authorities.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian ministers, in their submission to the court, asked that any declaration that the agreement was invalid be suspended for 12 months so that the government could respond. They said there were likely to be operational challenges at the U.S.-Canada border given that it would mean asylum seekers could make claims at official land crossings.

“It is vital during that time to preserve certainty and order at Canada’s land border,” the ministers wrote. “There may be a range of remedies available to the government to respond to the declaration and there are significant competing and complex policy matters including foreign policy considerations that must be accommodated.”

GiftOutline Gift Article