In Lebanon’s ‘forgotten north,’ despair drives people to the sea

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TRIPOLI, Lebanon — As Dua Abdel Nour floated in the endless sea, her torso flattened on a plank of wood and her hand clutching onto her college sweetheart, she found herself imagining what she must look like from above, her head bobbing in the water like a character in a disaster film.

For 36 hours, she and her husband of four months fought to stay alive after the boat that was supposed to smuggle them from Lebanon to Europe sank. They were parched and hungry, their arms and legs inflamed from fighting against the ceaseless waves. Her life vest had bunched up around her neck, stripping her skin right off.

“He kept telling me, ‘I can’t anymore,’ ” Abdel Nour, 22, said of her husband, Zein al-Deen Hamad, 24. But she wouldn’t let go. “I told him, ‘If you drown, I drown.’ ”

The couple was saved by fishing boats dispatched from the Syrian island of Arwad to look for survivors of the capsized boat, which had set out before dawn on Sept. 21 carrying around 140 people. At least 100 bodies have so far been retrieved. Those rescued were treated in Syria’s coastal city of Tartous, and the Lebanese among them were sent home.

Advertisement

Lebanon has always been a place of haves and have-nots, but the gulf between them has widened to an extraordinary degree. In the northern cities of Tripoli and Akkar, and the surrounding villages, many people now live without electricity and running water. Residents call the area “the forgotten North” and are going to desperate lengths to escape.

In Syria, Abdel Nour learned that the baby she was pregnant with had died. When she returned to Tripoli, she visited the government hospital for an abortion, only to be told by the physician that, due to a lack of funds, they can only take emergency cases. He advised her to come back “when she starts bleeding.”

She spent days hunting for the pills the doctor had prescribed, but they left her in agonizing pain and didn’t finish the job. Her panic grew: Abdel Nour has a nursing degree and knows the perils of not expelling a dead fetus.

Advertisement

Finally, someone heard about her case and called the health minister, who intervened to put an end to her nightmare.

“This is what it’s come to: You need a wasta even if you’re dying,” she said, using an Arabic word that denotes a mix of favoritism, nepotism and connections. It has long ruled the lives of those in Lebanon. And as the country collapses, it is sometimes the only currency left.

“Tripoli and Akkar are isolated from Lebanon. It’s like they’re not in the country,” Abdel Nour said. “The poverty here is surreal.”

Lebanon’s leaders have failed to address what the World Bank has called one of the world’s worst economic crises since the mid-19th century. The local currency has lost over 96 percent of its value since 2019. Salaries have not caught up, for those lucky enough to still have jobs.

In the absence of government services, such as health care and electricity, the country has been carved into spheres of influence, with residents turning to local politicians to meet their most basic needs.

Advertisement

Abdel Nour graduated at the top of her class but said no one would hire her. She watched as peers with wasta filled positions others more worthy had applied for. “You get desperate here,” she said, speaking from her in-laws’ house where she and her husband share a single room.

“I studied and worked hard and now find that those who have lesser degrees than mine got employed and are getting promoted, and I’m still where I am.”

She was further disheartened when she lost out on two job offers in Saudi Arabia. She applied for a passport more than a year ago but, like many Lebanese hoping for a way out, is still waiting. Those with wasta get to skip the line.

“That’s what pushed us to get out of where we are, this system of wasta and favoritism, to go to a civilized country without these kinds of [political] parties,” Abdel Nour said.

Advertisement

Her husband gave up his nursing degree and joined the army to support her studies — “she’s smarter than me,” Hamad explained — but the army’s budget has been slashed. Their meals consisted of two pieces of bread per soldier and a can of tuna divided between several men.

“And they ask you why are you going to the sea,” Abdel Nour said sardonically.

Lebanon’s prime minister, Najib Mikati, hails from Tripoli, and he is on Forbes’s list of the world’s top 1,000 billionaires. But the country’s second-largest city remains desperately poor, a place without a patron.

Its neighborhoods still bear the marks of the civil war that ended in 1990, dotted with collapsing facades riddled with bullet holes. The streets are crowded with 1970s-era Mercedes-Benz cars, often held together with tape and rope. Darkness floods most residential buildings, where the elevators have become decorative.

Advertisement

Hamad’s father said they now use their fridge as a cabinet: inside are a few jars of pickles, some bread, one tomato.

There’s been no running water for months because the pumps run on fuel, a luxury item nowadays. In its absence, people buy gallons of water from deliverymen like Wissam al-Talawi, who took the only job he could find to support his family. Unable to imagine a future here, he, too, decided to get on the boat with his wife and four kids.

He sold his house and everything he owned and borrowed money to pay the $18,000 for the trip. When he saw the overcrowded boat, he and most of the passengers, as well as the captain, wanted to turn back. But the smugglers wanted their money and wouldn’t allow it. “They told [the captain], ‘We’ll shoot your kids,’ ” he said.

Only 2½ hours into the journey, the motor failed and the boat began to sink. People jumped in the water and, in the chaos, Talawi lost his wife, Salma, and two of his children, Mahmoud and Maya. He would not see them again. His two other kids were still with him, though, struggling to tread water and stay alive under the beating sun.

“I just kept kissing them,” he said, his tears falling freely. “They’d tell me they want water; I kept telling them, ‘Soon God will give us some reprieve.’ I told them, ‘Forgive me, my loves. Forgive me.’ ”

He watched his son, Ammoura, drown. Then he attached his life jacket to that of his daughter, Mimi, and put her arms around his neck, drifting in and out of consciousness as he tried to keep them afloat, waking up each time to her tiny voice: “Daddy, I’m with you. Don’t leave me.” But he couldn’t save her either.

Advertisement

“I can’t sleep. I can’t sleep,” he said, his voice thinning in agony. “I told them, ‘Forgive me.’ I couldn’t, I couldn’t see them. I would just hear my daughter’s voice. Her voice cuts me. Her voice.”

He hoped he could give his children a better life, dreaming of running water and free education in Germany. He was tired of not being able to provide for them.

As he spoke, an ice cream truck passed by, its “Für Elise” jingle drifting through the open window.

“That’s the ice cream guy. Every time he’d pass, my son would hear him and want ice cream,” Talawi remembered, a laugh trickling into his voice. “When your child asks you for something and you can’t offer it to them, you feel wrong. You feel as if you failed.”

Suzan Haidamous reported from Washington.

GiftOutline Gift Article