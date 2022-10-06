Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky touts plan to liberate all of Ukraine; European leaders meet to talk war

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Russian President Vladimir Putin formalized the Kremlin’s illegal annexation of four Ukrainian areas on Wednesday. Putin also authorized Moscow to oversee Ukrainian workers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid widespread international concerns about nuclear safety. The head of the United Nations nuclear agency, who is in both Ukraine and Russia this week, said he intends to consult with authorities.
- The Russian ambassador in Washington told Kremlin-affiliated media that he believes the Pentagon is “well aware of the possible consequences of a nuclear clash between Russia and the United States” — the latest in a series of vague but ominous comments Moscow has made about nuclear weapons. Western officials have said they take the threat seriously, though they think it is unlikely Russia will use such weapons.
- Moscow is pushing for a secret vote when the U.N. General Assembly considers whether to condemn its illegal annexation of four Ukrainian areas, Reuters reported. The Kremlin says a nonpublic vote would allow countries to resist Western pressure.
Battleground updates
- The British Defense Ministry said Thursday that Russia had deployed most of its “severely undermanned” airborne troops to defending the Kherson region. Zelensky said Wednesday that Ukraine had recaptured at least three additional settlements there as part of its counteroffensive.
- A Russian missile strike destroyed multistory residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia and caused fires to break out in the city, the region’s governor said on Telegram early Thursday. Rescuers have begun pulling people out from underneath the rubble, and the casualty count is still unclear.
- Six Iranian-manufactured kamikaze-style drones struck Bila Tserkva, roughly 50 miles south of Kyiv, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram. It was the closest attack involving Shahed-136 drones to have occurred near the capital.
- A lawmaker allied with Putin’s party proposed seizing cars abandoned along the border by men fleeing the partial military mobilization, Russian state media said.
Global impact
- E.U. leaders are expected to discuss the war, economic challenges and energy woes in Prague this week. The meeting begins a day after the OPEC Plus coalition announced that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November.
- Ukraine joined Spain and Portugal’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup, Zelensky announced Wednesday. The chances of success “are quite high,” he said, adding that “it will be very symbolic when three countries of the European Union: Spain, Portugal and Ukraine, will be able to hold the World Cup together.” (Spain and Portugal are E.U. member states, while Ukraine was recently granted candidate status for membership.)
From our correspondents
Russia’s strategic retreat signals a long fight ahead in Kherson. Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more territory in the region’s south, as well as Mykolaiv, but their jubilation was tempered by anxiety of a hard fight ahead, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Paul Sonne and Kamila Hrabchuk report. The region is crucial for Russia, which means its forces will not retreat in the same disjointed manner that they did elsewhere, Ukrainian fighters said.
Instead, Kyiv’s military observed a steady and organized Russian pullback, as the Kremlin’s forces move to better defend the regional capital that they hold.