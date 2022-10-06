Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky touts plan to liberate all of Ukraine; European leaders meet to talk war

As Ukraine retakes more of its land from Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday evening that he had discussed plans to liberate all of the country with his top commanders and that they would “please Ukrainians” and “definitely upset the occupiers.” Meanwhile, Zelensky will address the European Political Community, a forum of more than 40 governments, when it meets today for the first time in Prague. Continental safety and stability are high on the agenda.