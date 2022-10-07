Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Belarusian Ales Bialiatski and Russian and Ukrainian human rights organizations

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to imprisoned Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski and two human rights organizations — one Russian and the other Ukrainian — in what the Norwegian Nobel committee said was an effort to promote “a vision of peace and fraternity between nations” amid the war in Ukraine.

In addition to Bialiatski, who has been detained in Belarus without trial since 2020, the two organizations sharing this year’s prize are the Russian human rights group Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee focused on organizations documenting war crimes and human rights abuses. It is the second consecutive year that a Russian entity was celebrated with the prize.

“They have for many years promoted the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Andersen said in announcing the winners. “We are in the midst of a war and we are talking about two authoritarian regimes and one nation fighting a war and we would like to highlight the importance of civil society.”

When asked if the prize was directed against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turned 70 today, Reiss-Andersen replied that the prize was for people and entities and not directed against anyone.

“The attention that Mr. Putin has drawn on himself that is relevant in this context is the way civil society and human rights advocates are being suppressed, and that’s what we would like to address with this prize,” she said.

Russia has a long history of jailing dissidents, going back to Soviet and Czarist times. Among the most prominent were Alexander Solzhenitsyn, who portrayed daily life in Soviet ruler Josef Stalin’s vast system of prison camps and won the 1970 Nobel Prize for Literature; and jailed dissident, peace activist and human rights advocate Andrei Sakharov, who won the 1975 Nobel Peace Prize, described by the Nobel Committee as “a spokesman for the conscience of mankind.”

The other Russian Nobel Peace Laureates were the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev for his role in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful end and newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov last year, who in March was forced to shut down one of the country’s last independent newspapers, Novaya Gazeta due to the restrictions imposed on it during the war in Ukraine.

The prize is a gold medal and an award of $1.14 million dollars.

It was set up by the will of Swedish businessman and inventor Alfred Nobel in 1895 with the aim of celebrating the people or organizations working for “fraternity between nations,” reducing standing armies and promoting “peace congresses.” Over the years, those criteria have been interpreted to also include the promotion of human rights.

Nobel also endowed prizes in physics, chemistry, medicine and literature, which were awarded over the last week.

Unlike the other prizes, which are selected and awarded in Sweden, Nobel chose a Norwegian committee, selected by that country’s parliament, to administer the peace prize.

