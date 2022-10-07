Ukraine live briefing: Biden warns of nuclear ‘Armageddon’ as pressure on Putin rises

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Biden’s blunt assessment of the risk of a nuclear threat largely echoes the position of his administration, which has sent private warnings to Moscow against using a nuclear weapon. Biden said Thursday night that even the use of a smaller tactical weapon could threaten the world. “I don’t [think] there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” he said.
- A top Russian official has voiced disagreement directly to Putin in recent weeks, according to U.S. intelligence deemed significant enough that it was included in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing. The identity of the official is unclear, though it was included in Biden’s briefing. Questions over Putin’s leadership have been simmering in Moscow of late, even breaking into open criticism of top military officials.
- E.U. leaders are meeting in Prague on Friday to discuss the Ukraine war and associated challenges in Europe, including energy shortages heading into winter and rising inflation. Zelensky said in his evening address Thursday that he would address the E.U. leaders. Friday’s talks follow the inaugural meeting of the newly formed European Political Community on Thursday and OPEC Plus’s announcement that it would cut oil production starting in November.
- Zelensky had a busy day of diplomacy on Thursday, meeting in Kyiv with Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, and Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Grossi said the IAEA recognizes the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a “Ukrainian facility,” after Putin decreed control over it earlier in the week.
Battleground updates
- Russia’s Thursday missile strikes on residential facilities in Zaporizhzhia killed 11 people, Ukraine’s state emergency service said early Friday. Rescue operations are ongoing.
- Russian forces in Ukraine’s Donetsk region blew up a dam, flooding a nearby area, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook Thursday evening. Strikes in another occupied area, Zaporizhzhia, destroyed an apartment block and killed at least seven people, the regional governor, Oleksandr Starukh, wrote Thursday on Telegram.
- Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more than 500 square kilometers of territory in Kherson, Zelensky said Thursday. Still, Ukrainian officials have observed a more strategic and orderly Russian retreat in Kherson than in other regions, signaling what is expected to be a hard fight ahead.
- Two Russian nationals fleeing President Vladimir Putin’s call-up of military reservists landed by boat on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea and are seeking asylum in the United States, U.S. officials said Thursday. The unusual incident highlights the lengths some Russians have gone to avoid mobilization, with an estimated 200,000 Russians having fled since the call-up.
Global impact
- A Swedish investigation found evidence of sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines, which convey gas from Russia to Europe and were damaged in explosions last week. The Kremlin rejected the findings.
- Taiwan is looking to build a backup satellite internet network in the wake of the war in Ukraine, its digital minister told The Post. Taiwan is set to begin accepting proposals from service providers for satellite internet as soon as this month. Ukraine has used Starlink, through Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, as a backup internet provider since Russia’s invasion.
- Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition politician who is being held in a detention center over comments he made in the United States opposing the war, now faces a new charge of treason. He writes opinion columns for The Washington Post.
From our correspondents
Macron’s European Political Community brings in skeptical Ukraine and U.K.: French President Emmanuel Macron’s vision of creating a “European Political Community,” that matches the European Union and an outer circle of like-minded democracies, was realized Thursday, at least symbolically, report Beatriz Rios, Rick Noack and Marisa Bellack. Leaders from the 27 E.U. member states joined 17 non-E.U. leaders at the first gathering of a forum that includes representatives from most countries on the continent. (Russia and Belarus were excluded.)
No significant decisions came out of the meeting, which discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and was addressed by Zelensky. But the presence of so many countries was, in many ways, the message, officials said.