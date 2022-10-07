Ukraine live briefing: Biden warns of nuclear ‘Armageddon’ as pressure on Putin rises

Macron’s European Political Community brings in skeptical Ukraine and U.K.: French President Emmanuel Macron’s vision of creating a “European Political Community,” that matches the European Union and an outer circle of like-minded democracies, was realized Thursday, at least symbolically, report Beatriz Rios, Rick Noack and Marisa Bellack. Leaders from the 27 E.U. member states joined 17 non-E.U. leaders at the first gathering of a forum that includes representatives from most countries on the continent. (Russia and Belarus were excluded.)