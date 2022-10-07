Britain’s grid warns of winter blackouts if Europe energy crisis escalates

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Britain’s electricity operator said homes and businesses could face three-hour blackouts this winter if supplies run too low, preparing for a worst-case escalation of Europe’s energy crisis. The company described it as “unlikely” that the lights would go out but still outlined the prospect of a “more extreme scenario” in its winter forecast.

The energy crunch fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine has left European countries scrambling to build reserves as temperatures drop. A European Union official also warned this week that the 27-nation bloc could see blackouts this winter.

Britain’s National Grid operator said people would receive advance notice in case of electricity cuts, which would occur in rotations to avoid hitting all parts of the country at once.

“This would be necessary to ensure the overall security and integrity of the electricity system,” according to its winter outlook report, published Thursday. The worst-case scenario assumes Britain could no longer import electricity from France, Belgium and the Netherlands, and was also unable to secure alternative sources, but the company said it can manage less severe disruptions without power cuts.

“What we’re clear about is that we do have a good supply of energy,” Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, said Thursday in Prague when asked if she could guarantee that her country would not face blackouts. Without ruling out the cuts, she said Britain “can get through the winter.”

“We’re in a much better position than many other countries, but of course there’s always more we can do,” she said.

Despite the warnings, Climate Minister Graham Stuart said Friday that Britain was not telling people to use less energy — while E.U. countries turn off fountains and warm water in public buildings.

The drastic drop in Russian deliveries has upended European energy supplies. After German cities dimmed the lights at historic monuments, Paris rolled out an energy conservation plan, which includes asking offices to regulate lighting and heating.

European leaders have promised to wean their countries off Russian supplies and accuse Moscow of weaponizing energy, while the Kremlin blames Western sanctions imposed over the war it launched in Ukraine.

In Britain, the National Grid is seeking to launch a plan that offers payments to households and large businesses to use less electricity during times of high demand, such as by turning off appliances.

In the face of “unprecedented turmoil and volatility in energy markets,” it said, although Britain relies on Russian supplies less than other European countries, shortages on the continent could still “have a range of knock-on impacts.”

