Explosion hits Crimea Bridge, damaging Russian supply route to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — A giant explosion ripped across the Crimea Bridge, a strategic link between mainland Russia and Crimea, in what appeared to be a stunning blow early Saturday morning to a symbol of President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to control Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the government had no timeline for repairing the 12-mile bridge.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, a top law enforcement body, said a truck explosion had ignited fuel tankers as a freight train crossed the bridge. The cause of the truck blast was not immediately clear.
Putin personally opened the $4 billion bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge because it spans the Kerch Strait between the Black and Azov seas, in 2018 — a move intended to symbolize Russia’s ownership of Crimea. After the explosion, thick plumes of smoke and flames could be seen from a distance.
Russia’s invasion and illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 turned out to be a precursor to the invasion Putin launched this year, in which Crimea has been used as a major base of operations for Russian forces. Russia has now claimed to annex four other Ukrainian regions.
The blast was being celebrated in Kyiv, where government officials hailed the incident and posted images on social media of collapsed concrete spans of the bridge and footage of the apparent moment of the blast, showing vehicles driving across the bridge just seconds before a giant fireball consumed the area.
The images of vehicles being destroyed indicated that some people were killed, but there were no immediate tallies of dead or injured.
Mykhailo Podoloyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky called it “the beginning.” “Everything illegal must be destroyed," Podolyak added on Twitter.
Ukraine previously has mounted daring attacks deep into Russian-held territory, including on an air base in Crimea, and on military targets across the border in Russia’s Belgorod region. But if the bridge explosion was intentionally planned, it would mark the most stunning strike yet by Ukraine, which has been under invasion by Russia’s far larger and better equipped military.
Russian officials have warned of severe retaliation for strikes on Russian territory, and in recent days have reiterated a view that Russia would be entitled to use nuclear weapons.
Russian-owned news agency Tass said the bridge’s navigable arches were undamaged, citing a Russian official in Crimea.
Peskov said that Putin had receipted reports from authorities related to the “emergency" on the bridge. “There are no forecasts on the timing of the reconstruction of the Crimean bridge,” Peskov told Ria Novosti, a state-controlled news agency.
The Ukrainian government provided no immediate official statement on the cause of the blast. But in a taunt, the government’s official Twitter account posted: “sick burn.”
Russian authorities in Crimea said the region had sufficient food and petroleum, and noted that Russia’s military occupations had created Putin’s long-sought “land bridge” to Crimea. “A land corridor through the new regions has been established,” said Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea.
The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case regarding the accident on the Crimean bridge, and had sent forensic experts to the scene.
Abbakumova reported from Riga, Latvia. Isabelle Khurshudyan contributed to this report from Mykolaiv.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees Friday to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine, following staged referendums that were widely denounced as illegal. Follow our live updates here.
The response: The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions on Russia, in response to the annexations, targeting government officials and family members, Russian and Belarusian military officials and defense procurement networks. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Friday that Ukraine is applying for “accelerated ascension” into NATO, in an apparent answer to the annexations.
In Russia: Putin declared a military mobilization on Sept. 21 to call up as many as 300,000 reservists in a dramatic bid to reverse setbacks in his war on Ukraine. The announcement led to an exodus of more than 180,000 people, mostly men who were subject to service, and renewed protests and other acts of defiance against the war.
The fight: Ukraine mounted a successful counteroffensive that forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
