Ukraine live briefing: As Crimea explosion deals blow to Kremlin, Zelensky says Ukraine is ‘sunny’

Ukraine hasn’t taken public credit for the blast, although a Ukrainian official told The Washington Post that the country’s special services were behind the attack. Kyiv had pledged to attack the bridge as recently as June, calling it a “number one” target because of its strategic importance as a key supply route from the Russian mainland to the Crimean peninsula it illegally annexed in 2014.
- Traffic resumed on part of the Crimean Bridge on Saturday afternoon, according to Russia’s Transportation Ministry. A single lane of vehicles waiting to cross the bridge stretched back roughly four miles, Russian media reported. Two car ferries were expected to begin operating no later than Sunday morning, the transport ministry announced on Telegram. The rail connection also resumed Saturday evening after repair and restoration work, the ministry said. British defense intelligence officials said Sunday that the extent of damage to the rail crossing is “uncertain,” but any serious disruption to rail capacity will have “a significant impact on Russia’s already strained ability to sustain its forces in southern Ukraine.”
- The explosion won’t permanently disrupt critical Russian supplies to Ukraine, according to analysts at U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War. Some Russian forces will probably have to rely on ferries for a while as the collapsed lane of the road bridge will limit Russian military movements until it is repaired. But they’ll probably still be able to transport heavy military equipment via the railroad, the ISW analysts said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the government didn’t have a timeline for making the bridge fully functional again.
- The Kremlin appointed Gen. Sergei Surovikin as the latest top commander in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry announced Saturday, as it grapples with strategic errors and a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has left its forces in disarray. Moscow, shifting the blame for its war failures, has axed a number of military commanders since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24. Western governments have said that at least 10 others were killed in battle — a sign of Moscow’s tactical missteps, analysts say.
- Russia’s Defense Ministry will probably wear the blame for the Crimea Bridge explosion, too, as Putin deflects criticism for Moscow’s faltering war effort away from the Kremlin, ISW analysts said. They noted the ministry hasn’t yet posted an official statement. The Kremlin’s spokesman, Peskov, referred to it as an “emergency” rather than accusing Ukraine of sabotage or an attack.
- Nighttime rocket attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia killed 17 people, according to Anatoliy Kurtev, a city official. Five houses were destroyed and about 40 were damaged, he wrote on Telegram. Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed the rocket attacks in a daily military update posted early Sunday, saying dozens were killed and injured. The reports couldn’t immediately be independently verified by The Washington Post.
- The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant had to rely on emergency generators after Russian shelling disrupted its power supply, Ukrainian state firm Energoatom said Saturday. The power firm said the plant has enough diesel fuel to operate in this mode for 10 days. The International Atomic Energy Agency described security at the site, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, as “precarious.”
- Russian forces are trying to hold on to captured Ukrainian territories, focusing their efforts on disrupting Ukrainian counteroffensives, according to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Zelensky said in his Saturday address that Ukrainian troops are engaged in “very tough fighting” near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut. “We are holding our positions in the Donbas, in particular in the Bakhmut direction,” he said. Ukraine’s military said Sunday they repelled more than 30 Russian attacks.
- IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Moscow this week, after meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday. The U.N. nuclear watchdog has sought to negotiate a buffer zone at the Zaporizhzhia facility in southeast Ukraine, which Russian forces control.
- The International Monetary Fund has approved Ukraine’s request for $1.3 billion in additional emergency funding as the war grinds into its seventh month, taking a massive economic and humanitarian toll. Ukraine’s real GDP is projected to contract by 35 percent in 2022 compared with the previous year, amid a mass displacement of the population and the destruction of housing and infrastructure, the IMF said.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin crossed the Crimean Bridge in 2018 — a 12-mile span of steel and concrete connecting the Crimean Peninsula he illegally annexed from Ukraine to mainland Russia — it was framed as a patriotic victory. During the reign of the Czars, “people dreamed of building this bridge,” Putin boasted as he took the wheel of an orange dump truck adorned with Russian flags leading a convoy across the bridge.
Now, a section of that bridge — one of Europe’s longest — has been damaged in an explosion, with parts seen sinking in the water. It’s a symbolic blow for Russia as it grapples with a Ukrainian counteroffensive, strategic failures and dysfunctional military command.
Ukraine, while not taking credit publicly for the blast, had openly promised to attack the bridge as recently as June, calling it a “number one” target because of its strategic importance, report The Post’s Maite Fernández Simon and Paul Sonne. The bridge is an important artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort — carrying troops and weapons from mainland Russia to Crimea.