Ukraine live briefing: As Crimea explosion deals blow to Kremlin, Zelensky says Ukraine is ‘sunny’

When Russian President Vladimir Putin crossed the Crimean Bridge in 2018 — a 12-mile span of steel and concrete connecting the Crimean Peninsula he illegally annexed from Ukraine to mainland Russia — it was framed as a patriotic victory. During the reign of the Czars, “people dreamed of building this bridge,” Putin boasted as he took the wheel of an orange dump truck adorned with Russian flags leading a convoy across the bridge.

Now, a section of that bridge — one of Europe’s longest — has been damaged in an explosion, with parts seen sinking in the water. It’s a symbolic blow for Russia as it grapples with a Ukrainian counteroffensive, strategic failures and dysfunctional military command.