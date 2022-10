Ukraine live briefing: As Crimea explosion deals blow to Kremlin, Zelensky says Ukraine is ‘sunny’

, according to analysts at U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War . Some Russian forces will probably have to rely on ferries for a while as the collapsed lane of the road bridge will limit Russian military movements until it is repaired. But they’ll probably still be able to transport heavy military equipment via the railroad, the ISW analysts said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the government didn’t have a timeline for making the bridge fully functional again.