Europe Dispatch from Ukraine: Emotional family reunions in liberated Izyum After fleeing his home with his family, Viktor Havrashenko reunites with his elderly parents who lived under Russian occupation for months. (Video: Whitney Shefte, Whitney Leaming/The Washington Post)

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAVYNTSI, Ukraine — As his silver SUV bumped along the winding dirt roads, Viktor looked at me through his rearview mirror and smiled. “This is the village where I grew up,” he said. “Where I went to school and spent my childhood.” Several months ago, as Viktor drove me across Ukraine in this same car — me in the front seat, his teenage daughter in the back — his voice had cracked as he described his life before the war. There’s a bit of a language barrier between us, but with the help of Google Translate, I learned about his house in the small northeastern city of Izyum. He told me about his successful poultry business and visits to his elderly parents who lived in a village nearby.

The war had taken all of that away from him.

Viktor Havrashenko, 41, decided shortly after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion to flee Izyum with his wife and daughter. They settled in a part of the Kharkiv region still under Ukrainian control. It was clear from early on that Russian forces were intent on illegally annexing the territory and declaring it part of Russia.

Viktor’s parents, like many older people across the country, refused to evacuate — preferring to stay home, come what might. By March, after weeks of heavy fighting, Russian forces took control of Izyum and many surrounding villages, including their own.

For months, there was barely any phone connection. But from what little Viktor learned, he knew the situation was dire. Shelling had destroyed many apartment buildings and homes — including the house just across the street from his own. Food was scarce. He wasn’t sure what had happened to his many chickens. He missed his pet cat. He worried about his parents getting the medicines they needed to survive.

As a driver working for The Washington Post, Viktor bore witness to the dangers civilians faced in towns near the war’s front lines. The summer passed without much hope that his situation would change any time soon.

Then, in the span of just a few days in September, a rapid and unexpected Ukrainian counteroffensive forced unsuspecting Russian forces and their collaborators to retreat from the Kharkiv region, abandoning many of their belongings — including tanks and weapons. Ukrainian forces were invigorated by their gains. Military analysts lauded the advances as a potential turning point in the war. And many civilians who survived months of Russian occupation embraced the arrival of the blue-and-yellow flag that restored their place in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Among them were Viktor’s parents, who for months had been holed up in the modest house where he grew up in Savyntsi, a village about 40 minutes outside of Izyum. With cell service still cut, Viktor couldn’t contact them to tell them he would soon be able to reach them by road.

He visited Izyum first, driving Post journalists in with him. Viktor wept as he saw what had become of his once peaceful city. “I’m not recognizing my hometown,” he said. “Everything is burned down.”

Apartments were destroyed, the debris of war lay everywhere and abandoned Russian vehicles — the signature Z painted on the side — littered the streets. When he reached his own home, he knelt down by his bed, put his head on his pillow and wept again. Tears streamed down his face as he held his purring cat, kept alive by his neighbors.

Viktor’s best friend, our other driver Viacheslav Polovyi, 36, had days before reunited with his parents in Izyum for the first time since the war began — knocking on their gate and wrapping his dad in a bear hug when he opened the door. Amid all the horrors of this war and the personal tragedies we have covered, Viacheslav’s emotional reunion with his parents offered a surge of hope and happiness for our team.

Now it was Viktor’s turn.

As we rumbled along the road, he suddenly veered off and parked on a patch of grass. An older man was walking slowly in front of us, hunched over in a thick plaid coat. Viktor didn’t need to say a word. We knew from the tears in his eyes that this must be his dad, Volodymyr. The two cried as they held each other in front of the house where Viktor grew up.

We walked through their gate. Viktor’s mother, Natalia, who is 72, was at a neighbor’s house. We crossed through their garden, Viktor leading the way. He threw his arms around his mom, weeping once more.

“Don’t cry, we are all right. Everything is fine, son,” she said as they hugged. “We are strong, we have withstood it at all. … We have waited for the Ukrainian flag.”

We spent the afternoon in their home — time that allowed us and Viktor to ask the kinds of questions his parents couldn’t safely answer when the Russian military was still there.

The few calls his mother made when she went out searching for service, she said, were monitored by armed soldiers. “And what could you say? ‘Everything’s fine, we are healthy and well.’ Absolutely nothing else,” she said.

We asked about why she decided to stay behind. She described how Viktor had called her and told her that if he had to flee, she and his dad should come with them. But she worried about leaving — and never being able to come back. “ ‘If we have to die, then we will die in our village,’ ” she said she told him. “ ‘You can bury us here, at the cemetery where our whole family is buried.’ ”

She talked about how her grandfather had served in World War I and her father in World War II. He was badly wounded and died two months before she was born.

“I never thought that our generation would suffer through such [a thing],” she said.

She recalled how tanks rolled through their village in March, how they felt “cut off from every side.”

Advertisement

Some residents of the town were taken to basements and disappeared, she said. They struggled to find medication. All shops closed. They survived off what they grew in their garden and homemade bread that some residents sold. Viktor managed to send some medications through acquaintances, which helped keep them healthy.

“The scariest thing was that they could have died without getting help,” Viktor said. “There was no pharmacy there, no hospital.”

We brought more medicine and groceries with us — sandwiches, cured meats and cheese. They served us homemade wine. “When is the last time you ate meat?” I asked Natalia. “We’ve even forgotten the smell of it,” she replied.

When she had to venture outside to look for supplies, she would take routes that she hoped would let her avoid even seeing a Russian soldier. “If I saw a man with a rifle, I got very scared,” she said. Their uniforms, bulletproof vests and weapons unsettled her. “It was very unpleasant,” she said. “And I thought, why did they come here?”

When Ukrainian tanks finally rolled through, she said, civilians knelt down in thanks. “This was so touching,” she said. “You couldn’t look at that without crying.”

“That day, the neighbors came out, saying, ‘Glory to Ukraine!’ to one another,” she recalled. “ ‘We are Ukraine now, there are no Russians. Come with wine, let’s have a drink,’ they said.”

Advertisement

That was the beginning of the end of what Viktor described as feeling as if he was living in “a dead end.”

“The situation is such that you might be ready to take off your last shirt and give it away,” he said. “But you can’t do that.”

Each day that passed, he knew he was missing precious time with his parents. His dad, who is 73, has suffered from serious health issues. “To say I’m furious would be an understatement,” Viktor said. “At my parents’ age, every single day they live is a great accomplishment — I don’t know what else to call it.”

For his mom, being unable to reach her son was also the most difficult part of the occupation. The pain they each felt at their separation was something they struggled to put into words.

Then, a few days after they were liberated, Natalia’s neighbor told her to look up. When she did, she saw Viktor coming across the field, arms wide open, ready to pull her in for a hug.

Whitney Shefte and Sergii Mukaieliants contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article