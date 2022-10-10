Russia strikes Kyiv and cities across Ukraine after Crimea bridge attack

KYIV, Ukraine — A series of blasts rocked Kyiv on Monday morning, with some strikes landing in the heart of the Ukrainian capital’s downtown during rush hour, and rocket attacks hit cities across the country, as Russia apparently sought to take revenge for the explosion Saturday on the Crimean Bridge.
Following heavy explosions, multiple vehicles were in flames near Taras Shevchenko Park — on a busy road often jammed with rush-hour traffic — when suspected Russian missiles landed at around 8:15 a.m.
At least five people were killed, and at least a dozen injured in the strikes, the Kyiv police department reported on its Telegram channel.
Explosions were reported across other major Ukrainian cities on Monday, including in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Lviv, as Moscow unleashed a barrage of missiles in multiple waves.
In Kyiv, the strikes, which came in two waves, marked the first attack on the city since June. But even when Russian forces were on the outskirts of the capital in the early months of the war, no attack had hit this directly into the city center.
Russia’s strikes on the city-center raised questions about the strength of Ukraine’s air defenses, Ukrainian officials have been pushing Western countries to help improve through additional security assistance.
Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Kyiv was reaching out to its Western allies to organize a response to Monday’s strikes. “I am in constant contact with partners since early morning today to coordinate a resolute response to Russians attacks,” Kuleba posted on Twitter. “I am also interrupting my Africa tour and heading back to Ukraine immediately.”
Monday’s strike appeared to be retribution for Saturday’s attack on the bridge across the Kerch Strait, which has partially reopened, including to rail traffic. The Crimean Bridge is a strategic link between mainland Russia and Crimea and a symbol of President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to annex Ukrainian territory.
Putin blamed Ukrainian special services for the attack on Sunday.
“There is no doubt that the attack was aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation,” Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin on Sunday. The 12-mile long span, while used by civilians, is also a crucial military logistics conduit for Russia’s armed forces, the only direct road and rail route from mainland Russia to Crimea, which the Kremlin invaded and illegally annexed in 2014.
Monday’s attacks followed Russia’s announcement on Saturday that Gen. Sergei Surovikin had been named overall commander of the war in Ukraine. Surovikin is a veteran officer who led the Russian military expedition in Syria in 2017.
Monday’s missile strikes shattered the sense of relative peace that Kyiv has experienced since April, when Ukrainian troops pushed Russian forces to retreat from the northern edges of the region.
Reports of explosions occurring throughout the country over several hours harked back to the first day of the war, when Russia attempted to wipe out Ukrainian military installations to set the stage for the invasion. On Monday, however, the targets appeared to be mostly civilian.
About 90 minutes after the first explosions rocked the capital, emergency workers and military were arrayed around an intersection in central Kyiv that was the site of one strike.
The intersection sits next to a major university complex and Taras Shevchenko Park, which is popular with families. One of the missiles landed in the park’s playground.
The burned out hulls of several cars stood in the intersection following the strike. At least one body bag was visible on the pavement. Glass from shattered windows of nearby buildings littered the sidewalk.
Another missile hit a glass pedestrian bridge in downtown Kyiv that had been a popular site for tourists.
Russians are trying to make it "bridge for bridge"? pic.twitter.com/nwq8yqStFD— Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) October 10, 2022
Kyiv has come back to life in the months since the failure of Russia’s attempt to seize the capital and topple the government. People in the city routinely ignored air-raid alert sirens while sitting at outdoor cafes and walking around town.
Foreign diplomats, who had evacuated the city in the early days of the war have all returned, and many were posting reports about the strikes on Monday, while urging their diplomatic teams to seek safety.
In the western city of Lviv, a refuge for thousands of displaced Ukrainians because it is far from the front line, missiles struck a power plant, knocked out electricity and hot water in some places, the mayor, Andriy Sadoviy, said on Twitter.
“They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth,” Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram. “Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv.”
Khurshudyan reported from Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees Friday to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine, following staged referendums that were widely denounced as illegal. Follow our live updates here.
The response: The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions on Russia, in response to the annexations, targeting government officials and family members, Russian and Belarusian military officials and defense procurement networks. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Friday that Ukraine is applying for “accelerated ascension” into NATO, in an apparent answer to the annexations.
In Russia: Putin declared a military mobilization on Sept. 21 to call up as many as 300,000 reservists in a dramatic bid to reverse setbacks in his war on Ukraine. The announcement led to an exodus of more than 180,000 people, mostly men who were subject to service, and renewed protests and other acts of defiance against the war.
The fight: Ukraine mounted a successful counteroffensive that forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.