North Korea says it tested nuclear-capable missiles aimed at South

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TOKYO — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches was designed to test its capability to strike the South with tactical nuclear weapons as a warning after the United States’ and South Korea’s joint military drills, state media reported Monday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The announcement comes after a flurry missile tests carried out with little explanation and offered leader Kim Jong Un’s response to the increasingly coordinated actions by South Korea, Japan and the United States.

North Korea’s seven tests since late September included a new intermediate-range ballistic missile and a short-range ballistic missile fired from an underwater silo, the report said, as the country works to diversify the types and locations of missile launches to evade missile defenses.

North Korea said it is not interested in resuming diplomatic talks with the United States or South Korea. It said it viewed recent military drills by the United States, South Korea and Japan as a military threat and decided to organize simulations of “actual war” to check its readiness. Tactical nuclear weapons, which have a lower nuclear explosive yield and fly shorter ranges, are on Kim’s five-year weapons development plan.

Advertisement

“The enemies have still talked about dialogue and negotiation while posing military threats to us, but we have no content for dialogue with the enemies and felt no necessity to do so,” Kim said, according to state media.

Pyongyang’s latest statement underscored the contentious diplomatic standoff as the United States and South Korea harden their positions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and its preparations for its seventh test of a nuclear weapon. The announcement also coincided with a North Korean holiday celebrating the country’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

After scaling back exercises during the pandemic and nuclear diplomacy that ultimately failed, the allies have been conducting drills since August to demonstrate their readiness to work together in the event of a conflict with the North. The allies say the exercises are defensive in nature, but Pyongyang has long viewed them as hostile acts and used them to justify its weapons development and nuclear program.

State media blamed the allies for “taking a regretful attitude further escalating the tension in the region” in their use of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan.

Advertisement

While the United States says it is open to dialogue, the Biden administration has been unwilling to grant the sanctions relief that Kim seeks. North Korea has continued to test his ballistic missiles in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions banning such tests.

The release of photos showing the tests came after a six-month silence even as launches continued unabated. The announcement claimed that one test was a simulation of loading tactical nuclear warheads to neutralize South Korean airports, and others were aimed at hitting specific targets and making sure its nuclear-capable weapons are “fully ready to hit and wipe out” those targets.

It also explained its recent missile test over Japan — a provocative move that it took for the first time since 2017 — as a “more powerful and clear warning to the enemies.”

The South Korean presidential office called security tensions on the Korean Peninsula “grave” on Monday.

“It is important to accurately recognize the grave security reality on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia and prepare appropriately for it,” the office said in a statement. “Protecting the lives and safety of people is not about words, but it is a real-life problem.”

GiftOutline Gift Article