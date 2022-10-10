Ukraine live briefing: Explosions shake central Kyiv; Putin convening Russian Security Council

Viktor Havrashenko decided shortly after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion to flee Izyum with his wife and daughter. Viktor’s parents, like many older people across the country, refused to evacuate. By March, after weeks of heavy fighting, Russian forces took control of Izyum and many surrounding villages, including their own.

Correspondent Siobhán O’Grady joined Victor, a driver working for The Post, as he returned to Izyum months later, after a rapid and unexpected Ukrainian counteroffensive forced Russian forces to retreat from the Kharkiv region. He visited Izyum first, weeping as he saw what had become of his once peaceful city. “I’m not recognizing my hometown,” he said. “Everything is burned down.”