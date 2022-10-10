Ukraine live briefing: Explosions shake central Kyiv; Putin convening Russian Security Council

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Ukrainian officials reported several explosions Monday morning in central Kyiv, the first major attacks on the capital since June. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the explosions were in the Shevchenkivskyi district, promising more detail later. Videos on social media showed cars ablaze in the middle of a downtown street.
- Putin meets with his security council later Monday. The meeting comes the bridge blast, combined with Moscow’s faltering military efforts and recent partial mobilization, generates “direct criticism” of Putin and the Kremlin from the Russian pro-war nationalist community, of a nature that is “almost unprecedented,” analysts at the Institute for the Study of War think tank said. The council meets regularly, on a schedule set by the president, to debate policy and sometimes to resolve disputes.
- The Ukrainian government hasn’t officially claimed responsibility for a predawn blast Saturday that saw sections of the Crimean bridge plunge into the waters of the Kerch Strait. But a Ukrainian official told The Washington Post that the country’s special services were behind the attack. The explosion has been celebrated by Ukrainian government agencies — from social media memes to mock postage stamps depicting the blast.
- Russia has repeatedly struck civilian targets since its Feb. 24 invasion, including hospitals, schools, apartment buildings and railway stations. At least 14 people were killed and more than 70 people were injured, including 11 children, in airstrikes overnight Saturday in Zaporizhzhia, according to Zelensky. “Hundreds of families were left homeless,” he said in his nightly address Sunday. “An entire block, from the first to the sixth floor, was destroyed by one of the missiles.”
Battleground updates
- Another airstrike devastated the Zaporizhzhia area early Monday, according to the regional governor, as rescuers worked to clear the debris from an earlier strike. About 2 a.m. local time, Oleksandr Starukh warned people in Zaporizhzhia to take cover because of an incoming airstrike, according to his Telegram account. About an hour later, he said a residential building had been destroyed.
- Over the past week, Russian forces have advanced on the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has “suffered very extensive damage from shelling,” British defense intelligence officials said Monday. The attacks are part of a “grinding” Russian offensive in central Donbas, probably aided by Wagner private military company units, including those recently recruited from Russian prisons, the officials said.
- Ukrainian troops have retaken seven settlements in Luhansk, regional governor Serhiy Haidai reported Sunday. The easternmost region was a major focus of Russian troops this summer, but Ukraine has slowly regained territory there, including the key transport city of Lyman.
- Long lines of cars snaked along the main highway out of Crimea, waiting to cross the undamaged portion of the Crimean Bridge. Video footage showed traffic at a standstill. One driver was anticipating a nearly 12-hour wait.
Global impact
- Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, will visit Moscow this week after meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday. The U.N. nuclear watchdog has expressed concern about military attacks in the Zaporizhzhia area, which Grossi has said “increase the risk of a nuclear accident.” Workers restored regular electricity to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Sunday after shelling damaged a transmission line and it was forced to rely on generators for a day and a half.
- Estonia’s intelligence chief said Western countries should consider sending longer-range weapons to Ukraine. “We have a self-interest in giving Ukraine what they ask for,” Mikk Marran said in a Yahoo News interview. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba renewed his appeal for military equipment Sunday after the weekend airstrikes. “We urgently need more modern air and missile defense systems to save innocent lives. I urge partners to speed up deliveries,” he tweeted.
From our correspondents
Viktor Havrashenko decided shortly after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion to flee Izyum with his wife and daughter. Viktor’s parents, like many older people across the country, refused to evacuate. By March, after weeks of heavy fighting, Russian forces took control of Izyum and many surrounding villages, including their own.
Correspondent Siobhán O’Grady joined Victor, a driver working for The Post, as he returned to Izyum months later, after a rapid and unexpected Ukrainian counteroffensive forced Russian forces to retreat from the Kharkiv region. He visited Izyum first, weeping as he saw what had become of his once peaceful city. “I’m not recognizing my hometown,” he said. “Everything is burned down.”