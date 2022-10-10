Strikes on Ukraine raise pressure on allies to send advanced air defense

BRUSSELS — The string of strikes across Ukraine against cities and key infrastructure on Monday has galvanized long-standing calls from the government to its allies for more sophisticated air defense systems and longer range weapons.
Within hours of the strikes, Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said he had held emergency phone calls with both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
With Macron he discussed “air defense, the need for a tough European and international reaction, as well as increased pressure on the Russian Federation.” He said Scholz agreed to an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven most industrialized nations.
Defense officials from around the world will gather in Brussels this week for a meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, as well as a meeting of NATO defense ministers.
“The best response to russian missile terror is the supply of anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems to Ukraine — protect the sky over Ukraine!” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted on Monday. “This will protect our cities and our people. This will protect the future of Europe.”
Even before the strikes Monday, the country’s top officials were loudly proclaiming the need for boosted air defenses.
Dmytro Kuleba, the country’s foreign minister, tweeted Sunday after Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia that “we urgently need more modern air defense and missile defense systems to save innocent lives. I urge partners to speed up deliveries.”
While Zelensky said the same day that “it is necessary to accelerate the provision of a sufficient number of effective air defense systems to Ukraine.”
Negotiations on increased defense and political and financial support for Ukraine are the only format that can “really bring peace closer,” he said.
The Pentagon said in late September that it will deliver two advanced antiaircraft systems, called the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, within the next two months — something Ukraine had long been asking for.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that “instead of talking we need air defense, MLRS, longer-range projectiles,” referring to multiple-launch rocket systems.
Estonia’s intelligence chief seemed to agree and urged Western countries to consider sending longer-range weapons to Ukraine. “We have a self-interest in giving Ukraine what they ask for,” Mikk Marran said in a Yahoo News interview.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees Friday to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine, following staged referendums that were widely denounced as illegal. Follow our live updates here.
The response: The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions on Russia, in response to the annexations, targeting government officials and family members, Russian and Belarusian military officials and defense procurement networks. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Friday that Ukraine is applying for “accelerated ascension” into NATO, in an apparent answer to the annexations.
In Russia: Putin declared a military mobilization on Sept. 21 to call up as many as 300,000 reservists in a dramatic bid to reverse setbacks in his war on Ukraine. The announcement led to an exodus of more than 180,000 people, mostly men who were subject to service, and renewed protests and other acts of defiance against the war.
The fight: Ukraine mounted a successful counteroffensive that forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in early September, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.