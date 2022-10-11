King Charles III’s coronation date set for May 6 at Westminster Abbey

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — King Charles III's coronation, the first for Britain in more than 70 years, has been set for May 6 and is expected to be a somewhat less extravagant affair than his mother's coronation in 1953.

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Tuesday that the ceremony will be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry" but also "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future."

Charles’s biographers say he has talked about wanting a slimmed-down British monarchy, and there is a sense that the coronation may be slimmed down, as well — though still involving a cast of thousands.

Charles became king the moment Queen Elizabeth II died last month, but a period of time is traditionally observed before the new monarch is formally crowned.

May 6, a Saturday, is also the birthday of Charles’s grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the oldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan. It is unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who quit their jobs as “working royals,” will take part in the coronation. Royal watchers say that Prince William, the heir to the throne, is expected to play a role.

In accordance with tradition dating back to 1066, the ceremony is scheduled to take place at London’s Westminster Abbey. Charles would be the 40th sovereign to be crowned there.

Westminster is also where Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral took place last month — an event involving 2,000 guests, including nearly 90 world leaders, and 4,000 military personnel on parade. Though the cost hasn’t been made public, security officials said the expense was far greater than anything else they have ever undertaken.

After that elaborate affair, and because Britain is facing a cost-of-living crisis, the idea of a somewhat smaller coronation may go over well in some quarters.

The front page of the Daily Mail this week carried a headline, “Is King right to plan cut-price Coronation?,” with commentators and historians debating whether it should be pared back when millions are feeling the pinch or if such a ceremony would squander the chance to showcase Britain’s “soft power” on the world stage.

Few actual details have been announced. But several British papers have reported in concert that the coronation — reportedly dubbed “Operation Golden Orb” — will have a guest list of “only” 2,000, will last an hour and will nix some of the more arcane traditions, including the presentation of gold ingots.

The Mail on Sunday also said the dress code will not be as prescriptive.

In 1953, guests were “instructed that ‘knee breeches’ were in order, while women were advised to wear headgear, preferably tiaras,” the paper said.

There are also questions over how many elaborate robes and tunics will be worn by the new king. “King Charles to trim ‘costume changes’ in slimmer coronation,” ran a headline in the Daily Telegraph.

To be sure, a “slimmed down” coronation is a matter of perspective. Nobody thinks they’ll leave out the gold state coach and crowns and orbs and plenty of pomp and pageantry. If world leaders descend on the capital, as expected, there will also be a huge security operation.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, a year after she became queen, was a three-hour spectacle, costing £1.57 million or £31 million in modern money, according to the Times of London

It was a major event in British broadcasting, with some 27 million people in Britain alone tuning in. More than 8,200 people packed into Westminster Abbey and thousands of journalists covered the event, including Jackie Kennedy, then Jacqueline Bouvier, who was working for the Washington Times-Herald.

One of the facts we do know for certain is that Queen Camilla will be crowned Queen Consort alongside her husband. In 1953, Philip wasn’t crowned alongside Elizabeth II, as is the tradition for male consorts.

