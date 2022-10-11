Russian military ‘exhausted,’ Putin’s judgment ‘flawed,’ U.K. spy chief says

War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: President Zelensky will address an emergency virtual meeting of G-7 nations on Tuesday, after a barrage of Russian airstrikes renewed Kyiv’s push for air defense systems. Follow our live updates here.

Turmoil within Russian leadership: A member of Putin’s inner circle has voiced disagreement directly to the Russian president in recent weeks over his handling of the war in Ukraine, according to information obtained by U.S. intelligence.

Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.

Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.

