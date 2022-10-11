Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky to address G-7 as strikes renew call for air defenses

Russia launched 84 missiles and 24 drones in Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Of those, 43 missiles and 13 drones were shot down, he said, adding that residents across the country should heed air alarms because “the danger is still there.” As a result of the strikes, Ukraine faced large-scale blackouts, and energy crews are working to restore power to all regions, Zelensky said, urging people to use electricity only as necessary.

He gave his Monday night address from Kyiv, standing in front of rubble, with cranes and crew members working behind him as he noted the different buildings that were damaged by the strikes. And at one point, the camera moved from Zelensky to clips of a destroyed children’s playground nearby.