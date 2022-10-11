Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky to address G-7 as strikes renew call for air defenses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address an emergency virtual meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Tuesday, after a barrage of Russian airstrikes — and threats of further retaliation from Moscow over a weekend blast on a bridge connecting Crimea and Russia — renewed Kyiv’s calls for better air defense systems and longer-range weapons.
World leaders were quick to condemn the strikes, which tore through busy city streets — including in the capital, Kyiv — as people began their Monday morning commute, and caused large-scale blackouts across Ukraine. But it is not yet clear whether Western allies will speed up or expand their military aid as the pace of conflict escalates rapidly compared with the grinding artillery battles of recent months.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted of a “massive strike” across Ukraine at a meeting of his Security Council on Monday in retaliation for the weekend attack on the Crimean Bridge. Follow our live updates here.
Turmoil within Russian leadership: A member of Putin’s inner circle has voiced disagreement directly to the Russian president in recent weeks over his handling of the war in Ukraine, according to information obtained by U.S. intelligence.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.