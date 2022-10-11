The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky to address G-7 as strikes renew call for air defenses

President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 10 said Russian forces had attacked several Ukrainian cities in retaliation for an explosion on the Crimean Bridge. (Video: The Washington Post)
Updated October 11, 2022 at 1:24 a.m. EDT|Published October 11, 2022 at 1:19 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address an emergency virtual meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Tuesday, after a barrage of Russian airstrikes — and threats of further retaliation from Moscow over a weekend blast on a bridge connecting Crimea and Russia — renewed Kyiv’s calls for better air defense systems and longer-range weapons.

World leaders were quick to condemn the strikes, which tore through busy city streets — including in the capital, Kyiv — as people began their Monday morning commute, and caused large-scale blackouts across Ukraine. But it is not yet clear whether Western allies will speed up or expand their military aid as the pace of conflict escalates rapidly compared with the grinding artillery battles of recent months.

Here’s what to know

  • Monday’s strikes killed 14 people and injured more than 95 across the country, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Russia launched 84 missiles and 24 drones, Zelensky said in his nightly address.
  • President Biden pledged continued support for Kyiv — including advanced weapon systems — in a Monday phone call with Zelensky, although the White House readout of the call didn’t include any time frames on additional aid.
  • U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin will travel to NATO’s headquarters in Brussels for meetings starting Wednesday, the first time NATO’s defense ministerial group has gathered since June. Finland and Sweden, which have applied to join the military alliance, will also attend.
  • Germany’s Defense Ministry said Monday that the first of four IRIS-T air defense systems promised to Ukraine would arrive in the “next few days.” The systems, capable of protecting an entire city, had initially been scheduled for delivery by the end of the year.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, amid fears over safety at a nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine. The U.N. nuclear watchdog wants to establish a protective zone around the plant, which is controlled by Russian forces, after repeated power outages caused by shelling.

